Is 'spiritual make-believe' how we survive what should break us? 

Severe trauma - particularly trauma bound up with violence, loss, or existential terror - often overwhelms the human psyche beyond what it can safely process. In such cases, the mind turns to defence mechanisms for survival. Among the most profound of these is displacement, whereby emotional distress is redirected from an unbearable truth onto something more manageable or symbolically safer.

Rather than confronting traumatic memories directly, many survivors construct alternate narratives. These may be spiritual, ideological, or even fantastical. Often, belief systems - religious or otherwise - become containers for this redirected pain. They offer not just comfort but structure, coherence, and a way of locating oneself amid chaos.

Yet in doing so, they can enable what might be described as a kind of spiritual make-believe - not in the sense of childish fantasy, but as a profound, even necessary reimagining of reality to protect the psyche.

This psychological phenomenon is powerfully explored in Yann Martel’s Life of Pi, a Booker Prize-winning novel famously adapted into a 2012 film by Ang Lee.

The story follows Pi Patel, a teenage boy shipwrecked in the Pacific Ocean, who tells an extraordinary tale of surviving on a lifeboat for 227 days with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. Throughout his ordeal, Pi draws deeply on his pluralistic faith - embracing Hinduism, Christianity and Islam simultaneously - to stay grounded in meaning.

But this is only half the story.

When questioned by investigators, Pi eventually reveals a second version of events: one without animals, but involving savage violence, cannibalism, and the death of his mother. In this version, the tiger is not a real beast, but a symbolic stand-in for Pi himself — his raw instinct to survive, stripped of morality.

What Life of Pi presents, then, is not a mere choice between fantasy and reality, but an inquiry into how the mind protects itself through narrative.

Pi’s story is not a lie in the conventional sense - it is displacement, a survival mechanism born from trauma. His elaborate myth, enriched by religious metaphor and vivid allegory, serves as spiritual make-believe: a sacred fiction that allows him to live with what he cannot bear to remember.

The concept isn’t unique to Pi. Across cultures and faiths, people routinely reshape personal pain through religious frameworks or other belief systems. The rituals of mourning, the language of redemption, and the idea of cosmic justice are all ways of encoding suffering into stories we can endure.

When trauma breaks the world apart, belief - however constructed - can make it whole again.

However, this raises difficult questions: At what point does belief become avoidance? When do our symbolic stories help us heal, and when do they simply keep the truth at bay? For Pi, the myth is a refuge, but also a refusal. He asks the investigators - and by extension, us - which story we prefer: the one with the tiger or the one with the butchered truth?

Martel offers no resolution, only a reflection. Sometimes, truth is too jagged to hold directly. Sometimes, it must be cradled in metaphor and carried through spiritual make-believe until we are ready to look it in the eye.

In the end, Life of Pi is not simply a tale of survival at sea, but a profound meditation on trauma, faith, and the ways we protect ourselves from the unendurable. It invites us to ask: Do we cling to belief for comfort, or for truth? And what happens when our need to believe becomes the very thing that shields us from what really happened?

These are not easy questions. But they are essential - especially in a world where trauma, both individual and collective, is so often met with silence, distraction, or myth.

Between raw reality and imagined survival, Pi finds a space where healing can begin. Perhaps, in our own ways, we all do.