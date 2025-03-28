Irish court to forcibly take €40,000 from Christian teacher Enoch Burke

Enoch Burke

An evangelical Christian from Ireland, who was suspended from his teaching job, is to have €40,000 forcibly removed from his bank account following a court order.

Enoch Burke was first suspended from his job as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School, a Church of Ireland school in Westmeath, following a disagreement with the school’s principal about the school's policy towards a student who wished to transition.

Burke publicly voiced his opposition to using the student’s new name, “they/them” pronouns, and the schools position on affirming transgenderism generally.

Despite being suspended, pending a disciplinary review, Burke continued going to the school grounds saying he had come to teach his class, before the school received a High Court injunction barring him from the premises.

Burke went on to breach the injunction and was arrested for contempt of court, leading to a bizarre game of cat and mouse in which Burke was at various times in jail or back on the school grounds.

He now owes around €79,100 in unpaid court fines. The High Court has now issued an “absolute” order to the Bank of Ireland, requiring it to transfer €40,000 from Burke’s account to a Courts Service account within the next seven days.

Burke has continually refused to cooperate with the authorities, saying that he wishes to obey God rather than man. His court appearances are often chaotic affairs, with Burke and his supporters talking over, or being talked over by the presiding judge. The most recent appearance ended when the judge left while Burke was still speaking.

Burke is one of 10 children in the Burke family, which has a history of protest and activism.

The case continues and will be back in court in just under two weeks.