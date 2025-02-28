Evangelical Alliance CEO opposes international aid cuts

USAID



The CEO of the Evangelical Alliance has criticised the government’s plan to boost defence spending by cutting back on international aid.

Gavin Calver appeared to concede that “difficult decisions” were necessary in the current climate, but added that he believed Keir Starmer’s decision would ultimately “make the world more unsafe”.

Calver claimed that British national security is a “global issue” rather than a purely national one. By supporting international development, Britain could, in Calver’s view, see “long-term benefits on a global scale”.

“The biblical principle to share one’s wealth with those who have less is how we seek the peace and prosperity both for others and also for ourselves.”

Calver warned that cutting back on international aid will lead “to further destabilisation and conflict”, adding that such conflict could even emerge in Britain if the government continues on its current course.

Calver concluded his statement saying that he was praying for peace and for wisdom and justice for the British government and finally, “for those who will be damaged and harmed by this decision, that God’s kindness and mercy will shield them where we have failed to”.

Faith in the efficacy of international aid, has recently been shaken by revelations related to USAID, the arm of the US government responsible for international aid.

While also carrying out genuine aid work, vast sums have been spent by USAID and other arms of the US government, not on aid, but on promoting LGBTQ ideology around the world and on funding journalists allegedly working in the interests of the US regime.

Britain’s most well-known LGBTQ organisation, Stonewall, has reportedly had it’s funding from the US government cut. In the last three years Stonewall has received half a million pounds from the US government and now, according to the times, may end up having to lay off half of its staff.

Apologist and evangelist David Robertson has defended the cuts after questionable spending priorities came to light.

"USAID? It sounds wonderful. Billions of US dollars going to help the poor, the starving and the sick. Only a cruel-hearted fascist could object and even seek to cancel it. Donald Trump’s new government is now accused of enabling billionaires to rob the poor – through Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). But dig beneath the outraged tweets and a most astonishing story comes to light. It is almost unbelievable," he wrote.

"What do they spend the money on? The purpose is to promote soft power. Although there was good work done in genuine aid, significant sums were spent supporting foreign NGOs who would further the aims of the US government – largely the cultural imperialistic aims of the progressives who believe that their social doctrines alone are valid."