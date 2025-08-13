Indonesia: religious leaders demand stronger protections amid rising attacks on Christians

A church in Surakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Religious leaders across Indonesia are calling for decisive government action to curb growing intolerance, following a string of violent incidents and the targeting of Christian places of worship.

The call was made in a statement issued by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia jointly with Protestant, Buddhist and Confucian representatives.

It urges Jakarta to “intervene firmly” against any form of religious intolerance, particularly when accompanied by violence, Fides News Agency reports.

“No one should go unpunished if they commit anarchic acts, especially if they target prayer and worship activities in any part of Indonesia,” the statement reads, warning that each attack undermines the nation’s constitutional commitment to religious freedom.

The appeal follows several troubling cases.

In July, in West Kalimantan’s Kapur village, a Christian congregation was recently denied permission to build a church after Muslim neighbours claimed it would disrupt peace and harmony.

A formal letter from residents to their village leader opposed the construction, despite reassurances from Krisantus Kurniawan, the Deputy Governor of West Kalimantan, that the province aims to be one of Indonesia’s most tolerant regions.

The Regent of Kubu Raya publicly condemned the opposition, calling it a violation of constitutional rights, and promised an investigation, according to International Christian Concern.

Similar tensions were reported in East Kalimantan in May, where villagers in Sungai Keledang repeatedly displayed banners opposing the creation of a church, despite the congregation meeting all legal requirements, including support from the Interfaith Harmony Forum, Samarinda City Ministry of Religion and dozens of local residents.

Religious leaders warn that such incidents are not isolated.

The Bishops’ Conference statement referenced multiple recent attacks, including the destruction of Christian worship sites and harassment at a Protestant school.

The signatories stressed that religious sites should be preserved as “spaces of peace, security, and dignity,” and called on state authorities, the Forum for Religious Harmony, and the broader community to work together to prevent future hostility.

An example of how serious the religious intolerance has become is the death of an 8-year-old Christian boy in Riau Province in May, which drew national outrage.

According to Morning Star News, Khristopel Butarbutar died days after being physically assaulted by Muslim peers. His father, Gimson Beni Butarbutar, says the attack was fuelled by both ethnicity and faith-based bullying.

The case has intensified demands for stronger protections for minorities, especially in schools.

The Indonesian Constitution codifies the right to freedom of religion under Articles 28 and 29, obligating state authorities to safeguard worship without discrimination.

Faith leaders now insist that this constitutional promise must translate into concrete action—both to protect existing congregations and to ensure the right to establish new places of worship without intimidation.

The joint statement concluded: “Each episode of aggression, prohibition, or disruption of prayer is a serious blow to the construction of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“Any act of intimidation, violence, or unilateral restriction of religious activities violates the law and undermines the fundamental values of life together as citizens of the same nation.”