Indonesia: Christians told building church would disrupt social harmony

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian congregation in the West Kalimantan Province of Indonesia were told by their Muslim neighbours that they would not be permitted to build a church.

The Christians in the village of Kapur discovered that other residents in the village had written to the village leader, saying that the construction of a church would threaten the peace and harmony of the community.

Despite the apparent setback, the church community remains hopeful that Indonesian authorities will take action to protect religious freedom.

Stephanus Paiman, chair of the Pontianak Humanitarian Volunteer Forum (FRKP), urged locals to be patient and to let the wheels of government turn.

According to International Christian Concern, he said, “Let’s entrust this matter to the Kubu Raya Regency Government, as the Regency Government has undoubtedly already established policies to ensure everyone remains safe and peaceful.

“Let’s trust the government, which remains committed to promoting tolerance.”

The letter rejecting the construction of a church was written on 8 July. Just two weeks prior to that, the Deputy Governor of West Kalimantan, Krisantus Kurniawan, said that the local administration’s aim was to make their province the most tolerant in all of Indonesia.

He said, “A sense of security and tolerance are fundamental … We will not tolerate any social organisations that disrupt West Kalimantan.”

Another sign of official support for the cause of religious freedom came in the form of the Regent of Kubu Raya, Sujiwo, S.E., M.Sos, who denounced the letter and said it contravened Indonesia’s constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

He said that action would be taken against those attempting to provoke sectarian tensions and that the letter would be investigated.

In May a similar incident occurred when locals in the village of Sungai Keledang, Samarinda Seberang district in East Kalimantan, hung banners protesting efforts by a church to gain a licence and said that they rejected the establishment of a church in the village.