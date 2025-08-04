India: state government revokes Scheduled Caste certificates for converts to Christianity

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A controversy has erupted in the India state of Maharashtra following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement that individuals who convert to Christianity will no longer be eligible for Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates.

This measure is also extended to those who adopt Islam.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling from November 2024, Fadnavis declared that SC status - and its associated benefits - should remain reserved for communities adhering to Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism.

The decision has raised alarm among rights groups and opposition leaders who warn of its potential to further marginalise Dalit Christians and other vulnerable groups, as they may now be deprived of vital affirmative action benefits.

These include reserved quotas in education, employment, and government representation, as well as access to state scholarships and welfare programmes.

Under the 1950 Presidential Order of India, SC status was initially granted only to Hindus but was later extended to include Sikhs and Buddhists, while still ostracising Christians and Muslims.

At present, 11 Indian states uphold the “Freedom of Religion Acts”, which penalise conversions perceived to be coerced or fraudulent.

Mervyn Thomas, Founder President of Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), condemned the state's actions: “CSW is concerned at the Maharashtra State authorities’ decision to cancel Scheduled Caste certificates for converts to Christianity or Islam, and pledge to introduce a strict anti-conversion law which will no doubt contravene India’s constitutional and international commitments to freedom of religion or belief.

“We call on the Maharashtra State government to reconsider this decision, and urge the governments of all states in which anti-conversion legislation is currently in place to repeal these laws as a matter of urgency.”

The announcement followed closely on the heels of remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Dr Pankaj Bhoyar on 14 July.

He revealed that the state government is planning to introduce a new anti-conversion law during the upcoming winter legislative session, asserting it will be more stringent than similar legislation currently in force across India.