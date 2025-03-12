'I’m on the last lap,' says evangelical stalwart John MacArthur

Pastor John MacArthur is recovering after seven weeks in hospital.

Pastor John MacArthur, who appeared frail, delivered a video message to the Shepherds Conference, expressing gratitude for ongoing support, while acknowledging that he is on his “last lap” as he continues to recover after seven weeks in the hospital.

In the video shared on social media, the 85-year-old pastor of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California, said he felt well, though his strength had diminished during his hospitalization.

“I want to say grace to you, all [of] you who are at the Shepherds Conference. For me, it’s the highlight of the year, so you have to know my disappointment in coming to you through video,” he told attendees of the conference held March 5-7.

“It really came down to being the only option. I haven’t had such a speedy recovery as I had hoped to have. I feel great; I just lost a lot of strength by being seven weeks in the hospital. ... I’m seeing a physical therapist, trainers, and trying to get back as soon as possible.”

MacArthur also thanked supporters for their prayers and faithfulness.

He added: “I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle. I am all thanks and praise to God for everything He’s allowed me to be a part of and everything He’s accomplished by His Word in these years of ministry. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The conference concluded Friday, and his address appeared online on Saturday.

Complications from heart and lung surgeries have prolonged MacArthur's absence from church.

Last year, he underwent multiple procedures, including what he described in November as “three heart surgeries and surgery on my lungs in those last few months.” He also mentioned “stress” but expressed gratitude for remaining active.

Further medical complications led to extended time in the hospital, though he was briefly seen at church before returning to treatment. His prolonged hospitalization earlier this year followed breathing difficulties in January, leading to further treatment.

Phil Johnson, executive director of MacArthur’s Grace to You ministry, disclosed at the time that the pastor required ongoing tests and physical therapy, cautioning against speculation about palliative care. He indicated that only a small circle knew the full extent of MacArthur’s condition. Johnson also addressed erroneous rumors about MacArthur’s discharge dates.

By February, a church leader confirmed MacArthur’s release from the hospital and stated he was recuperating at home. Medical teams have been monitoring his progress, recommending regular therapy to rebuild strength.

MacArthur has led Grace Community Church since 1969. Over decades of ministry, he has delivered thousands of sermons, authored books and reached international audiences through broadcasts and online platforms. He maintained a consistent preaching schedule until hospital stays and surgeries disrupted his routine. Still, he resumed limited speaking opportunities when his health allowed.

© The Christian Post