Illinois community coming together to purchase Pope's old home

The childhood home of Pope Leo XIV, located at 212 East 141st Place in Dolton, Illinois, as it appeared in July 2024. (Photo: Google Maps)

The village of Dolton in Illinois has decided to buy Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home.

While some have raised concerns that the move is a poor use of public resources, others suggest that it is better that such a place of note be in the hands of the local community rather than corporate investors.

A Tuesday evening meeting by the village Board of Trustees unanimously voted to acquire the property.

Jason House, the mayor of Dolton, said that despite the potential cost, it was important to seize a “historic opportunity”.

"We can either seize this moment and move it forward or we can let that moment go to an investor. I would like for our community to get the benefits of this opportunity," he said.

House also acknowledge concerns among residents that the project may potentially mean less funds for basic services in the village.

The financial health of the village has previously been called into question. Former Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot was asked to analyse Dolton’s financial position. She found that Dolton’s debt stood at $3.65 million and was mounting.

Much of the blame for Dolton’s poor finances has been placed on the former mayor, Tiffany Henyard. Lightfoot claimed Henyard had engaged in unchecked spending and deception, something Henyard denies. As recently as 2022 Dolton actually ran a budget surplus.

House said that the village is “fully committed” to ensuring that bills are paid and sufficient funds are set aside for infrastructure and street repair.

Supporters of the proposal to buy the Pope’s childhood home also pointed to the example of other former papal houses around the world that attract tourists - indeed tourists and pilgrims have already started to visit Dolton.

One village trustee, Stanley Brown, suggested that the chance to buy the village was a gift from God in order to “strengthen” Dolton.

It is not known how much the village intends to pay for the house, although real estate company Zillow states that the property last sold for $131,900 in January 2019.