How Christians Marked VE Day in 1945

Eighty years ago, VE Day was celebrated by Christians across the land. This is the story …

VE Day 1945

Tuesday 8 May 1945 was Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, and it was made a national holiday. In his radio broadcast at 3pm, Winston Churchill said, “We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing…” After his speech, there was much rejoicing. All over the country, houses were adorned with bunting and the flags of the Allies, and there were many street parties, some organised and some spontaneous. The sound of church bells rang out across the country. These had been silent for five years; it was a very emotional and profound symbol of peace.

Services of Thanksgiving

Across the nation, churches were full of special services of Thanksgiving. In some towns, the largest church building was used for interdenominational services. Typically, preachers emphasised the sacrifices made during the war, and many churches included moments of silence or remembrance. Rejoicing was mixed with solemnity.

King’s Speech

Later that day at 9pm, King George VI, who was a devout Christian, addressed the British nation in a heartfelt radio broadcast from inside Buckingham Palace. It started with the words: “Today we give thanks to Almighty God for a great deliverance.” His speech was one of relief and reflection, acknowledging the immense sacrifices made, and the challenges still yet ahead. He brought a spiritual and reflective close to the day’s celebrations.

Thanksgiving

The Anglican Book of Common Prayer provided for special Thanksgiving prayers ‘For Peace, and Deliverance from Enemies’:

“O Almighty God, who art a strong tower of defence unto thy servants against the face of their enemies; We yield thee praise and thanksgiving for our deliverance from those great and imminent dangers wherewith we were compassed, and for thy gracious gift of peace: We confess that it is of thy goodness alone that we have been preserved; and we beseech thee still to continue thy mercies towards us, that we may always acknowledge thee as our Saviour and mighty Deliverer; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

King George VI had called for a National Day of Prayer on 26 May 1940 during the Dunkirk evacuation, and afterwards he had declared a National Day of Thanksgiving on 9 June 1940. Now the king called for a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving for the Sunday after VE Day, which was Sunday 13 May.

National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving

On Sunday 13 May, an official Thanksgiving Service for Victory in Europe was held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, which had survived the war. The service was attended by the Royal Family, Winston Churchill and government Ministers of State, and featured the cathedral choir. The service was broadcast live on BBC radio. If you missed that, you could later buy an edited set of three commemorative 78 rpm gramophone records from HMV. You can listen to some of it on YouTube.

Around the country, local churches changed their own services that day to be services of thanksgiving, and many prayer meetings were held.

Christian Responses

Not all Christians had supported war, and some from across the Christian denominations had been pacifists and conscientious objectors. Nonetheless, all could give thanksgiving for peace. Many Christians used the occasion of VE Day not just to celebrate, but also to reflect on rebuilding a moral and just post-war society. Churches emphasised themes of reconciliation, and to love their enemies (Matthew 5:43–45), and not to seek revenge but now to feed the hungry (Romans 12:17–21).

Christians emphasised the need to rebuild a peaceful and just world. It is noteworthy that after the signing of the United Nations Charter on 26 June 1945, it was the Methodist Church of Great Britain which offered a venue. On 10 January 1946, the first meeting of the United Nations was held in London at the Methodist Westminster Central Hall.

At home, churches sought to welcome and care for the refugees, displaced persons, former prisoners-of-war, and the wounded. In services of thanksgiving, many preachers spoke about the ultimate victory and often quoted 1 Corinthians 15:57:“But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”