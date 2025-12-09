Hope that holds: How to gently walk with teenagers wrestling with life’s meaning

(Photo: Unsplash/Kevin Laminto)

Where does a young person find hope when everything feels uncertain, pressured, and performative? Today’s teenagers are growing up in a world of fragmentation with post-pandemic changes, always-on social media, global instability, and deep personal questions many adults never hear them ask out loud.

Sometimes, it’s not just about what’s going on around them, but within. Teenagers have unspoken questions about identity, purpose, belief. What’s the point? Why does anything matter? Is there anything out there to find hope in?

For them, hope can seem like a distant and fragile concept. In my work with young people and as a parent myself, I’ve seen these struggles often. I’ve come to believe that our role as adults isn’t to provide instant answers to every question, but to gently walk alongside them and point them to Jesus.

Hope isn't a slogan. It's not saying “you’ll be fine” or “God’s got a plan” and moving on. Hope lives in relationship, with others and ultimately with Christ Himself. It's the conviction that there’s more to our story than we can see right now and that we aren’t walking alone because He walks with us. For teenagers, hope looks like knowing there’s space to ask hard questions without being shut down. And when we choose to stay present with them, to walk alongside in love and patience, we mirror the very hope Christ offers us.

Whether you're a parent, mentor, youth leader or teacher, here are three ways we can show up for today’s youth:

1. Don’t rush to answer

Teenagers don’t need perfect theology or a copy-and-paste answer in a moment of doubt. They need someone who listens and acknowledges their questions without judgement. Show them that faith makes room for questions, not just certainty. Try asking open-ended questions like, “What do you think about that?” or “What feels hardest to believe right now?” And when they answer, resist the urge to correct. Just sit with them there. This is where trust is built.

2. Be honest, not impressive

Be honest about your story and about yourself. Teens don’t need perfection. The world is full of leaders and institutions that strive to appear polished and put-together. But that doesn’t help someone who’s struggling to find something solid to hold onto. Instead, share a time when you had questions too, or when faith felt hard. Let them hear how you kept going, even without all the answers.

3. Use creativity to spark conversation

Sometimes we don’t have the right words, but a film, a poem, or a shared story does. Stories speak to the heart when explanations fall flat. They invite emotion, nuance, and imagination in, especially when a young person is struggling to articulate what they’re feeling. Creating space to reflect together can open conversations that last far longer than a sermon or a lecture and gives them permission to process doubt as part of their journey toward faith.

The goal isn’t to guide teenagers to tidy conclusions, but to invite them into a bigger conversation which honours their voice and leaves space for trust. And at the heart of it all, we lead them to Jesus Himself. Time in His Word and in prayer takes us to answers we could never reach in our own wisdom or strength. They’re essential for knowing Him and living a life of rooted faith.

Hope that holds isn’t flashy or loud. It stays when the questions are hard and the journey feels long. It listens, and it walks beside. And ultimately, it leads us, and the young people we walk with, to the steady presence of Jesus as the one who holds us even in the unknown.

Jenny Hamill is Creative Director at Scripture Union Scotland, which works to see every young person in Scotland explore the Bible and respond to the significance of Jesus. Shine Films is a partnership between Scripture Union UK & Ireland, Jesus Film, and Crown Jesus Ministries. Shine Films’ series and resources are designed specifically for young people, offering relatable and engaging content that opens the door to meaningful faith conversations. Their latest release, the HOPE series, features three short episodes with free accompanying resources to help teenagers explore what hope looks like in real life — and how faith in Christ can hold steady when life feels uncertain. Find out more at ShineFilms.org.