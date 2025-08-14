Historic churches to receive major grants from government

Bethesda Methodist Chapel, Stoke on Trent (Photo: National Churches Trust)

A handful of churches across the country will receive hundreds of thousands of pounds from the government thanks to their status as heritage sites.

The government said that £15 million had been earmarked for use by 37 heritage sites, several of which are churches. The funds are intended to be used for repairs and to “turn historic buildings into the vibrant community spaces people need today”.

Most of the sites chosen are not churches but have served their local communities in other ways. The largest single recipient is a theatre, Spilsby Sessions House in Lincolnshire, which is set to receive just over £1m.

Also known as Spilsby Theatre, the building was constructed in 1824, originally as a courthouse and police station. It was only in the 1980s that the building became a theatre.

At present the theatre is closed for a major refurbishment which is to include greater accessibility, a new café and spaces displaying its pre-theatrical uses.

Among the churches to benefit from the scheme are St Catherine of Siena, Sheffield (£497,615), St John’s Church, Goole, East Yorkshire (£100,000), Bethesda Methodist Chapel, Stoke on Trent (£521,737), St Mary Magdalene, Newark-on-Trent (£151,163), and Church of St Mary the Virgin, Somers Town, London (£639,064).

The government claims the funding will help to create opportunities in disadvantaged communities, including job creation and cultural events.

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said, “Our extraordinary heritage weaves together the stories that define who we are as communities and as a nation, connecting us to the generations who came before us and shining a light on the pathways that brought us to where we stand today.

“We are delivering on our Plan for Change, through the Heritage at Risk Fund, by breathing new life into treasured places, buildings and monuments across the country, helping to increase opportunities and ensuring that future generations have access to our rich heritage.”