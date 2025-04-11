Half of Gaza's Christians hiding in one church

Injured people receiving Holy Communion at Holy Family Church in Gaza. (Photo: Holy Family Church Gaza)

A Catholic priest in Gaza estimates that half of the region’s Christians are sheltering in the compound of his parish.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, speaking to Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need, said that there are only around 1,000 Christians left in Gaza, and that half of them are currently sheltering in the Holy Family Church, due to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Despite the situation in Gaza being one of “extreme poverty” according to Father Romanelli, those sheltering in the church consider themselves lucky to be alive.

Father Romanelli’s church has been providing aid to those sheltering in the church and to many others in the region.

He said, “Living in close quarters with 500 people isn’t easy, but even so, we consider ourselves lucky.

“As we say, we live with Jesus, in his house, and despite everything, we manage not only to survive, but also to help thousands of other families with food, water and medication, though all of this is limited, as for the past few weeks the borders have been closed to humanitarian aid.”

As well as providing emergency aid, the church provides a place for believers to pray and to receive sacraments.

Father Romanelli said that he was praying for an end to the war and added that while many Christians had left the region, many others are determined to stay, despite war and persecution.

“Many want to remain because they were born here, this is their land, and they see themselves as the descendants of the first Christians, which is indeed the case, as are all the Christians in the Holy Land," he said.

Some Christians have been killed as a result of Israeli actions in Gaza, including 18 people were killed in an airstrike that hit Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in 2023. In another incident the same year, two women were shot by snipers at the Holy Family Church.