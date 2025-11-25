Government urged to support nation's historic churches

An church in Little Ouseburn, Yorkshire. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Church of England is urging the government to step up financial support for historic churches and cathedrals after a new poll by Savanta found that many people use and appreciate them.

The poll of 2,018 UK adults was commissioned by the Church of England and carried out on 15 and 16 November.

It found that 43 per cent of adults had reported having contact with their local church. Of these, over half (53 per cent) said this was for services and worship, while nearly a quarter (23 per cent) said it was to access some form of community support like parent toddler groups, lunch clubs or food banks.

Four per cent of respondents said they used one of the nearly 8,000 food banks being run or supported by Church of England churches.

The poll revealed the affection many Britons feel for historic cathedrals and churches, with over three quarters (77 per cent) calling them national treasures.

Two in five (41 per cent) said they had visited a church or cathedral to find a quiet space to pray or reflect, rising to half of young adults aged 18 to 34.

Over half (59 per cent) agreed that the government should help historic churches manage the cost of repairs and maintenance.

The Church of England has been pleading with the government to maintain a grant scheme that is due to end in March next year.

The Listed Places of Worship Grant (LPWG) scheme, introduced in 2001, allows for VAT grants on repairs of more than £1,000 to be claimed for essential repairs and maintenance.

The government recently introduced a cap on claims at £25,000 per building, and it remains unclear whether the scheme will be extended beyond March 2026.

The Church of England said that urgent repairs at around 260 churches and cathedrals have been put at risk because of the uncertainty.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of Grade I listed buildings are Church of England properties, while over 12,500 of its church buildings have listed status.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said: "Our churches are at the heart of our communities – not only as places of worship, but as spaces of warm welcome, history, and hope.

"This winter many will be part of networks of winter shelters, and hundreds will be signed up to provide Warm Spaces, providing help to people struggling to afford energy bills. In some areas they are the only public buildings where people can come and gather together.

"The vast majority of fundraising for our churches is done locally by heroic volunteers and we are deeply grateful for all they do. For more than 20 years, they have relied on the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme to give that crucial bit of extra help.

"This is a relatively small investment by the Government in buildings that are estimated to have a huge social value. We urge the Government to make the scheme permanent and lift the cap on claims."

The Church of England's lead bishop for church buildings, the Bishop of Ramsbury, Andrew Rumsey, said: "These new survey results affirm the high value the British people put on church buildings as places of service, sanctuary and heritage.

"Their broad appeal and vital role in social welfare underline the case for Governmental support in the form of the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme, which we urgently need to continue beyond the end of the current interim scheme in March 2026."

Jo Kelly-Moore, Dean of St Albans and Chair of the Association of English Cathedrals, is calling on the government to support historic churches and cathedrals, and maintain the LPWG.

"The threat to end the Listed Places of Worship Grant, and the cap currently imposed, is having a hugely negative impact on our cathedrals, many of which have long-term repair and renewal projects costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, and yet these buildings, as the survey found, are our nation’s treasure houses," she said.

"They stand strong at the heart of the nation at times of national sorrow and national celebration and offer a welcome at all times to people of all faiths and none.

"As we prepare for Advent and Christmas with full programmes of festive events, music, and worship, across the nation we will welcome thousands of people into these sacred spaces to celebrate the greatest story of love the world has ever known, we will offer care to many in need, come alongside those who find this time a challenging one, and offer people a place to reflect and find hope, while at the same time facing the challenge of keeping our doors open and our cathedrals warm."