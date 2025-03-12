Special edition Gospel of John, street parties to mark 80th VE Day

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

With this year being the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, churches in Britain are looking to mark the event by hosting traditional street parties and releasing a Second World War-inspired version of the Gospel of John.

The Second World War ended in Europe on 8 May 1945 - known as Victory in Europe or VE Day - with the surrender of Germany. Later that year, on 15 August, the war against Japan also came to an end.

To mark the occasion, Christian organisation Hope Together has partnered with Biblica to produce a special edition of the Gospel of John which, as well as containing the gospel text, tells “four real-life stories of faith and courage in World War II”.

The new edition’s design is based on the Bibles or Gospels that were issued to British soldiers during the war. Many of the scriptures that were given to the troops included messages from King George VI encouraging them to look to God in the difficult times ahead.

Those behind the project say that the intent is to honour those who fought in the conflict, many of whom would never make it back home. It is also hoped that a new generation will be able to engage with the life of Jesus recorded in the Gospel and that churches can pray together for peace.

Dr Rachel Jordan-Wolf, the Executive Director of Hope Together told TWR Radio how she believes that this year’s VE Day celebrations are a chance to bring people together and to share the Christian faith.

“It’s a really great opportunity to point to the Lord, because we get the chance to point to the fact that there were the national days of prayer, that people prayed together in our nation during World War Two," she said.

The government has confirmed that four days of celebrations and events will mark the 80th anniversary. There will not be an additional bank holiday, however the timing does coincide with this year’s May Day bank holiday.