Gloucester Cathedral awarded £250m to restore world's oldest fan-vaulted cloisters

Staff writer
Gloucester Cathedral
Gloucester Cathedral's spectacular fan-vaulted cloisters. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Wolfson Foundation has awarded a quarter of a million pounds to Gloucester Cathedral to repair and renovate its Great Cloister.

Gloucester Cathedral’s Great Cloister is believed to be the first example of “fan vaulting” - an architectural ceiling design in which evenly spaced curved stone ribs spread out from stone columns, creating a fan-like decoration. 

The restoration of the Great Cloister forms part of a 12-year project to restore all of the cathedral’s cloisters, which date from the mid-14th to the early 15th centuries.

The Association of English Cathedrals called the Great Cloister "internationally significant" and said the restoration work would help to safeguard "one of the most important examples of medieval architecture in the world".

The Great Cloister is located in the Cathedral’s East Walk, which according to the Association of English Cathedrals, “has reached a critical stage”.

Parts of the stonework are “vulnerable to “deterioration” in part due to weathering, but also “inappropriate repairs carried out during the 19th and 20th centuries”.

As well as conducting the practical work, there are plans to involve visitors, school and community groups in the process, via tours, demonstrations and other activities.

The Very Rev Andrew Zihni, Dean of Gloucester, said he was “incredibly grateful" for the grant.

"This funding marks a significant milestone in securing the future of one of the world’s most remarkable medieval buildings," he said. 

"The Great Cloister is not only a masterpiece of architecture but also a living and sacred space where people gather to worship, learn and connect. This investment enables us to protect that heritage while inspiring future generations through conservation, craftsmanship and public engagement.”

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, called the Great Cloister "one of the glories of medieval architecture". 

"In addition to the wonders of the stonework and fan vaulting, the project also supports the ongoing development of vital conservation skills through the Cathedral’s imaginative apprenticeship and specialist training programmes," he said. 

"It will allow current and future generations to be inspired anew by this remarkable space.”

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