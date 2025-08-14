Glasgow showcases Church's heartwarming blanket exhibition for charity

The stunning blanket exhibition in Glasgow's Merchant City.

A former fish market in Glasgow’s Merchant City has been transformed into a sea of colour and compassion, as countless handknitted and crocheted blankets take centre stage in a unique art and charity event.

The exhibition, titled Glasgow Close Knit, features 430 blankets crafted by members of the Church of Scotland and local community groups.

Arranged across the floor of the 1873 Briggate hall, the display resembles one vast quilt – a patchwork of patterns and textures all handmade with love.

The initiative began in 2024 as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary celebrations, led by the Church of Scotland’s Presbytery of Glasgow in partnership with homelessness charity Lodging House Mission.

The project aims to highlight community creativity while offering practical help to those facing hardship: this December, each blanket will be gifted to someone in short-term housing and facing difficulty affording heating.

Rev Peter Gardner is the exhibition’s curator.

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, officially opened the exhibition on August 11 and even contributed her own creations.

She described the event as a testament to the “warmth and resilience that defines our city,” noting how the crafting process allows for personal reflection on Glasgow’s values.

The inspiration for the initiative originated from Rev Jan Mathieson, former Moderator of the Presbytery of Glasgow.

She said the response had been overwhelming, with over 200 visitors arriving from across Scotland, continental Europe, and the United States.

“These blankets are beautiful pieces of art are also going to be symbols of that love, given out to people most in need in the winter time," she said.

“Everybody has been really impressed by the installation, which looks like a huge blanket made up of 430 different blankets, all laid flat, on paper, on the floor.

“Some are laid around the edges of the main exhibition space as we're still receiving blankets and we know that there are a lot of blankets still to come in.”

Emphasising the “diversity and variety” of the people behind the blankets, she explained: “We were conscious going into this project that a lot of people would say ‘I can't do anything, I just knit or I just crochet’ as if what they did didn't matter.

“But when we see all of the blankets together in a beautiful display, it plainly shows that it does matter and is art of high quality.

“And because they will be given out as symbols of compassion and love to people most in need, some of whom sadly think they don't matter, makes it even more special.”

The installation has already received acknowledgment in both the House of Commons and the Scottish Parliament.

After its current run, which ends on 14 August, Glasgow Close Knit will move to Kelvin West Church on University Avenue from 13 September, where it will be presented in a new format to showcase the artistry of each piece.

Working alongside his wife Heidi in their creative team Gardner & Gardner, Mr Gardner described the display as “an expression of care” and praised the generosity of everyone who contributed.

“Aren’t people amazing?” he said. “It’s great to think that each of these will go to people who need them.”