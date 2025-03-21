Free Church of Scotland concerned about Scottish Government RE plans

(Photo: Unsplash)

The Free Church of Scotland’s Public Engagement Group (PEG) has expressed concerns that plans by the Scottish government to amend laws relating to religious observance and education in schools could have a number of negative impacts.

A consultation document produced by the Scottish government states that it is planning to require that the views of children be taken into account when it comes to religious education and religious observance in school settings.

It is claimed that this will bring Scotland into greater alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

However, the Church’s PEG has said that the proposal “does not provide clarity”, adding that Scottish law is already in compliance with UNCRC. As such the PEG is recommending no change to the current legislative situation.

In a statement, the PEG wrote, “The current provisions respect parental rights by allowing parents to withdraw their children from RO and, in practice, from certain elements of RE if these conflict with their beliefs. This approach aligns with Article 5 of the UNCRC, which emphasizes the importance of parental guidance in line with the child’s evolving capacities.”

The group added that religious observance and education constitute a “meaningful and distinctive” part of the school curriculum that promotes “moral and spiritual reflection”.

They warned that the Scottish government proposals could have a negative impact in five key areas.

Religious perspectives could be marginalised by the change, religious illiteracy in Scotland could increase, there will be less moral and spiritual reflection, parental rights will be undermined, potentially in the form of the state getting involved in disputes between parents and children, and greater administrative burden will be placed on school staff to assess these issues.

The lack of religious literacy and moral reflection where highlighted as being particular areas of concern as, according to PEG, they could lead to less community cohesion and understanding of difference and reduce the ability of Scots to properly engage in debate on ethical issues.