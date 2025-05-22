Franklin Graham bringing God Loves You Tour back to London in June

Franklin Graham preaching at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday 22nd June 2024. (Photo: BGEA)

A major Christian outreach event led by Rev Franklin Graham is set to return to the UK capital next month.

The “God Loves You Tour”, hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), will take place on 21 June at ExCeL London. Tickets are free and available online.

Carrying on his father's legacy, Graham has led more than 345 evangelistic events in more than 55 countries, including several in the UK in recent years.

The BGEA, established by his father, Billy Graham, in 1950 to spread the message of Jesus Christ, has strong ties to the UK - where Billy Graham preached more often than anywhere else outside the US.

Organisers of Franklin Graham's next London stop promise an evening of uplifting messages and live music performances, showcasing Grammy-winning Christian artists Michael W Smith, The Afters and CeCe Winans.

The London event marks the eighth stop of the God Loves You Tour across the UK since its launch in 2022, having previously visited the capital and Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow and Sheffield.

The free event is backed by more than 1,400 churches throughout the country and aims to offer hope and spiritual encouragement during a time of global uncertainty.

The outreach is more than a one-night event. Leading up to the June gathering, churches have been holding a series of faith-based seminars and training sessions to empower Christians, particularly young people, to share their beliefs with confidence.

Among these initiatives is “Pursuit,” a youth-focused series that has attracted nearly 2,000 participants in just a few weeks.

The youth festival director for the tour, Reuben Morley, noted a growing enthusiasm among young people in the UK: “In the last few years, there has been a noticeable shift. We are seeing more members of Gen Z attend church and follow Jesus Christ.

“Young people are coming together with a shared hunger for God and a boldness to reach their friends, and we believe that many more will come to Christ this June at ExCeL London.”

Logistical preparations are also in full swing. Churches across the region are arranging free transport to help make the event accessible and hundreds of coaches have already been reserved to bring people from across London and beyond.

Debbie Ford, an administrator at Elim Pentecostal Church, has seen first-hand the impact of previous God Loves You Tour events.

She remarked: “London needs Jesus. The God Loves You Tour is vital for this city. There’s an urgency to remind people how much God loves them—and London is the perfect place to do that.

“London is not forgotten. God has not finished with London, the UK, or Europe. In fact, He’s only just starting.”

Similarly Graham, who serves as president and CEO of the BGEA, expressed his hope for the UK: “The church in the UK isn’t dead. The churches that are continuing to preach God’s Word are alive and well, and I believe this is just the beginning.

“In this time filled with so much tension and uncertainty in the world, people want to know what God has to say.

“We are grateful for each and every church that is continuing to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ in this great city. I’m looking forward to coming alongside them and sharing the hope-filled message of the Gospel that has the power to transform lives and change this city forever.”