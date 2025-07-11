Four CofE dioceses to receive £30m to spread the gospel

One of the dioceses receiving funds is the Diocese of Birmingham. (Photo: Diocese of Birmingham)

The Church of England has handed out £30 million in grants to four dioceses for the purposes of spreading the gospel in their local communities.

More than half of the funds (£17.8 million) are going to the Diocese of Birmingham. It is hoped that this additional support will help to revitalise Christian communities in the city and bring in many new young converts to the faith.

The development of new and existing mission and ministry leaders across the diocese is also a priority. Part of the fund has also been earmarked for the establishment of a new church in a new-build area of the city.

Michael Volland, the Bishop of Birmingham said, “This significant investment is a great encouragement.

"It will enable our diocese to support churches across Birmingham, especially in overlooked communities, to grow in confidence, deepen faith, and share the love of Jesus Christ.

"I’m excited by the focus on young people, leadership, and diversity, and I pray this will bear lasting fruit for God’s kingdom.”

The Diocese of Liverpool is set to receive £6.2 million over three years to support the development of new congregations and youth ministry, among other projects.

Ruth Worsley, the Interim Bishop of Liverpool, said, “Last week I confirmed 27 children and young people in Wigan who want to take their own next steps in following Christ.

“This grant gives us the opportunity to build on some of the fabulous mission and ministry being done all around the diocese in growing the faith of the youngest and ensuring their voice Is heard throughout the church and diocese.”

The Dioceses of Chichester and Salisbury have been given grants of £1.9 million and £1.6 million respectively. Both are hoping to use their funds for mission work and for the revitalisation of their parish churches.