Former bishop gets four years for historic sex offences

Anthony Pierce (Photo: South Wales Police)

The former Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, Anthony Pierce, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after admitting sex offences against a young boy.

The crimes were committed in the 1980s but only came to light in 2023 when the victim told family members and informed safeguarding officers.

The victim, who was christened by Pierce as a child, was subjected to the abuse during piano and organ lessons.

The prosecutor in the case, Dean Pulling, said, “They were alone together, the defendant was the family priest, his parents believed their son was safe with him.

“The victim described how the vicar's behaviour became normalised, Pierce would try to kiss him while he touched him sexually. It would happen once a fortnight.

“It came to light in 2023 when the victim told his brother and parents what had happened to him and they went to a Church in Wales safeguarding officer.”

Pierce was also accused of a separate incident of sexual assault against another boy in 1993, however the Church in Wales failed to pass on the allegation to the police until 2010, by which time the alleged victim had already passed away.

In an impact statement, the surviving victim spoke of the long lasting effects the abuse had taken on his life.

“The biggest consequence has been my emotional development," he said.

“To this day I can remember feeling an overwhelming sense of embarrassment and shame.

“I turned to alcohol to block out my emotions.

“It affected my education, career, personal relationships and at times caused havoc in my personal life.

“Upon hearing that Tony had pleaded guilty I felt vindicated and feel I've been released from something that's had a hold of me over the years.

“I know he's responsible for a great deal of how my life has turned out.”

Pierce’s defence, Keith Edwards, said that the former bishop, now 84, understood the enormity of his crimes and was remorseful. It was also stated that due to Pierce’s advanced age and health problems, he may die in prison.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis, of South Wales Police, said: “I commend the bravery of the victim in reporting Anthony Pierce’s actions, which was instrumental in helping bring him to justice."

A spokesperson for the Church in Wales said that the sentence handed down to Pierce "reflects the shocking nature of these offences and the gross breach of trust which they represent".

"Anthony Pierce has abused his position, disgraced his church and, worst of all, has inflicted appalling and lasting trauma on his victim," the spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim in this case, who has shown immense courage in reporting what are deeply painful experiences.

"We offer him the most heartfelt apology for what he has had to endure."

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article can contact the Church in Wales safeguarding team or Safe Spaces, a free and independent support service, providing a confidential, personal and safe space for anyone who has been abused through their relationship with either the Church of England, the Catholic Church in England and Wales or the Church in Wales.​