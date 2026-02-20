Fewer Britons giving something up for Lent as cathedrals invite deeper reflection

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The number of Britons giving something up for Lent has fallen sharply over the past decade, according to new research highlighting a significant shift in how the season is observed.

Analysis drawing on YouGov data shows that in 2012, around 12% of UK adults said they were giving up something for Lent.

By 2023, that figure had dropped to just 5% – a decline of more than 58.33% in little over a decade.

The research, cited by alcohol reduction group Sinclair Method UK, suggests that traditional Lenten sacrifices such as chocolate, cakes, coffee and wine are becoming less common.

Of those who still observe the fast, half forgo chocolate and sweets, while 10% refrain from high-fat foods and 17% abstain from pub visits or alcohol.

Managing Director of Sinclair Method UK Harvey Bhandal described the fall as “a significant change in social behaviour”, noting that fewer adults now mark the 40-day period leading up to Easter in this way.

Yet for churches across the country, Lent remains one of the most important and spiritually rich seasons of the Christian year – beginning on Ash Wednesday and recalling Jesus’ forty days in the wilderness.

Rather than focusing solely on what is given up, many cathedrals are inviting worshippers to go deeper into prayer, creativity, study and shared worship.

At Chichester Cathedral, a new exhibition titled “Ashes to Fire” traces the journey from Ash Wednesday to Pentecost through seven monumental oil paintings by artist Alice Carter.

The works explore sorrow, hope and change, offering to viewers what Carter describes as “a chance to pause and feel connected to something bigger than themselves”.

The exhibition runs until April 5 and is accompanied by artist-led tours and weekly Thursday Holy Hours for prayer.

Durham Cathedral is bringing together leading figures from the creative arts for a Sunday Lent series titled “Encountering God through the Creative Arts,” starting on March 9 and ending on April 13.

Speakers include former Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Sir Gregory Doran, Mel Howse, an award-winning artist, and Head of Operations at BBC Studios Peter Taylor.

The organiser and host of the event, Vice-Dean and Precentor at Durham Cathedral Rev Canon Michael Hampel said Lent is “a moment in the Christian year when we intentionally slow down and deepen our life of prayer,” adding that the arts can help illuminate “the deeper questions and experiences that shape our lives”.

In Newcastle, Cathedral Dean, the Very Rev Lee Batson, is encouraging people to participate with him in “Forty Cathedrals in Forty Days”, a digital pilgrimage following sermons from Anglican cathedrals around the world.

Portsmouth Cathedral is hosting an exhibition by Nicholas Mynheer until April 12, exploring themes of refuge and displacement, linking the flight of the Holy Family to Egypt with contemporary experiences of migration.

Salisbury Cathedral’s Lent discussions this year are themed “What is Truth?”, examining how Christians can respond faithfully in an age of fake news and rapidly evolving technology.

Each evening includes time for dialogue followed by Compline sung by visiting choirs, with speakers ranging from Anna McNamee to Canon Chancellor Kenneth Padley.

On Fridays, starting from March 20, simple soup lunches will be served at the Canon Precentor’s home to generate funds to support medical initiatives in South Sudan connected with the diocese.

The cathedral is also installing an outdoor Easter Garden, designed to take visitors visually through the story of Christ’s death and resurrection. It will be open from March 20 to May 24.

Alongside these cathedral initiatives, Christian charity Embrace the Middle East is encouraging believers to rethink the traditional narrative of Lent as simply a season to give things up.

Instead, the charity is inviting Christians to “take up rather than give up” this Lent by participating in six “Acts of Hope” – practical steps of prayer, generosity, learning and advocacy in solidarity with Christians in the Middle East.

In a message to supporters, a spokesperson for the charity said: “On behalf of Embrace the Middle East, I want to invite you to make a choice to join us this Lent in acts of hope. Acts that will encourage us to learn, listen, pray, act, and watch for the sign of God’s kingdom. These choices matter. They shape the world God gave us. As we journey deeper into Lent, let’s walk the path that Jesus walked. Rooted in trust, guided by love, and committed to choosing life. Amen.”

The charity’s action points include giving to support projects such as Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, learning more about historic Christian communities in the region, praying for its partners through dedicated Lent reflections, campaigning for justice, shopping ethically to aid Christian artisans, and generating awareness in local churches.

Free weekly reflections titled “From Wilderness to Resurrection Hope” will guide participants through biblical locations in the Holy Land, combining Scripture, prayer and practical response.