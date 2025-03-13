False claims of 'Christian genocide' in Syria put church at risk

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A charity that campaigns against the persecution of Christians worldwide has warned against false reports of a “Christian genocide” in Syria, saying that such claims only put Christians in the country at greater risk.

Claims of a Christian genocide arose after a recent massacre in Latakia in which over 1,000 people were killed, most of whom were civilians. Those killed were from the Alawite, Muslim minority, from which ousted president Bashar al-Assad came.

There have been reports from anti-persecution organisations that while a few individual Christians were killed in the days leading up to the massacre, it appears that Christians were not the target in what is still dreadful sectarian violence.

There are currently conflicting reports as to who was behind the violence, with either HTS forces from the new Syrian government being blamed, or rogue elements that the new regime is simply unable to control in what is still a divided and conflict-ridden country.

Matthew Barnes, communications officer for Open Doors in the Middle East and North Africa, said that there was no evidence of a major attack on Christians in Syria.

“We know that four Christian men have died in the region where the violence took place. We know that one of them was hit by a stray bullet. And we have no evidence that any of them were killed because of their faith. This certainly doesn’t equate to a ‘slaughter of Christians.’”

Following the violence, social media users started circulating stories of the mass murder of Christians. One such was X account “Libs of TikTok”, which is favoured by Elon Musk, and posted, “Radical Islamic extremists are rounding up and murdering Christians in Syria[.] Where are the self-proclaimed human rights organizations???”

Barnes expressed his fear that by stoking such rumours and falsehoods, the situation for Christians on the ground could be negatively affected: “I'm terribly worried by it, because something like this can rebound onto the Christians there.

"When a Christian NGO recently started a lawsuit against the new president, the Syrian government summoned a bishop from the same denomination as the NGO and asked why Christians are so against the president.

“The lesson is that we must assume that everything that's in the news, or even on social media, will be seen by governments and other armed groups. And that can have terrible repercussions on the Christian population, who likely had nothing to do with the rumours.”

Barnes cautioned, however, that the massacre has given them cause for concern that Christians, even if they are not specifically targeted, will inevitably suffer the dire results of living in a country that descends into sectarian violence.