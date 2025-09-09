Faith Minister role vacant again following Lord Khan’s departure

Lord Khan of Burnley (Photo: UK Parliament)

The government’s Faith Minister role has once again fallen vacant following the latest cabinet reshuffle, with Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley stepping down after just over a year in the post.

Lord Khan, who was appointed in July 2024, confirmed his departure on X after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s reorganisation of his frontbench team, prompted by Angela Rayner’s resignation as Deputy Prime Minister.

Reflecting on his time in office, the Labour peer said it had been an honour and privilege to serve as Minister for Faith, Communities and Resettlement.

He added, "In unsettled times I’ve met so many dedicated individuals inspired by their faith to serve others and in turn, make our country stronger. Thank you for all you do."

Figures across the UK’s faith sector have praised Lord Khan’s work and expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding the future of the post.

Jack Palmer-White, Senior Director of the Good Faith Partnership, thanked him publicly and said, "Thank you so much for your wonderful support for Church Works UK. We’ve valued your work with, and belief in the power of faith communities up and down this country."

Hannah Rich, Director of Christians on the Left, described him as an exceptional faith minister who was passionate and engaged. She warned that his absence would be a real loss to faith communities, stressing the importance of keeping the role central to government policy.

The Cabinet Office has not yet confirmed whether a replacement will be appointed. The Faith Minister brief, although not always permanent, has played a significant role in bridging the gap between government and faith groups, especially during crises such as the pandemic and refugee resettlement initiatives.

Many within Christian and wider faith circles argue that retaining a dedicated minister is essential to ensure communities are properly supported and represented at the highest levels of government.

As one heartfelt Christian prayer shared online put it: "Dear Lord, please guide and bless decision makers over this empty post. May the right person be appointed to the role. Amen."

For now, the role remains unfilled, leaving faith leaders and communities awaiting clarity on whether the government will continue its engagement through a dedicated ministerial brief.