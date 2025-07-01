Faith leaders say taxing rich will bring down energy bills, help environment

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

More than 20 faith leaders have written an open letter to the government, urging an increase in taxation for the wealthy in order to deal with climate change.

The letter calls for a direct tax on assets over £10 million, claiming this would raise £24 billion every year for the government.

A 'Climate Damages Tax' on companies that cause pollution would, it is claimed, raise £20 billion over 10 years, while removing subsidies for North Sea oil and gas companies would save the government £2.2 billion per year.

Signatories include clergy and activists from different faiths and denominations. Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, put his name to the letter.

It is claimed that the measures outlined in the letter would not only make Britain greener, but would also reduce energy costs for the average British consumer.

“The climate crisis is a cost-of-living crisis. UK households are facing £3,000 in costs due to climate damage this year alone," the letter says.

It also stated that taxation for the common good was a shared principle across many different faiths.

The faith leaders said they wished to see government action on their proposals ahead of COP30, the UN’s next annual conference on climate change, due to take place this November in Brazil.

“With COP30 fast approaching, we urge you to do the right thing and show up for our communities in the UK and globally by being a good neighbour and using our taxation system to make polluters pay," they said.

Last year the conference (COP29) was held in the city of Baku in Azerbaijan. The conference faced a number of controversies. There were revelations that fossil fuel lobbyists were exceptionally well-represented at the conference, a report that the conference host, Azerbaijan’s deputy energy minister used the conference to broker oil and gas deals, and accusations that Azerbaijan was attempting to “greenwash” its human rights record.