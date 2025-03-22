Faith leaders pray for Trump

Faith leaders praying for Trump at the White House. (Photo: JDA Worldwide)

A team of faith leaders have met with US President Donald Trump at the White House to pray for him and share the concerns of believers across the nation.

One of those present was Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC) and one of President Trump’s “faith advisors” associated with the White House Faith Office.

The office is intended to advise the President on faith matters and has a special interest in preserving religious freedom. President Trump has previously spoken of the importance of defending the religious freedom of Christians from secular encroachment.

During his prayer for President Trump, Pastor Rodriguez asked God to empower the President to “advance an agenda of righteousness and justice, truth and love” and asked that God would protect him.

Pastor Rodriguez said he was grateful for the opportunity to “be a voice for Christians and the Latino community” and said that he was “honoured” to work with Paula White, who serves as head of the faith office.

Not everyone was pleased however, as White is a controversial figure in Christian circles, as some see her as a proponent of the 'prosperity gospel'.

In response to the meeting, Justin Peters, an author and evangelist said on X, “This is being led by Paula White, one of the most egregious & obvious false teachers ever to disgrace the name of Christ.

“I may vote with a false teacher, but I will never, ever, under any circumstances, pray with one or participate in any spiritual endeavour of any kind with one.”

Others took a more liberal view, with Pastor Malachi O’Brien replying to Peters, “Jesus is moving in this nation with whom he chooses and how he chooses … regardless of your opinion. You are missing the beauty of what He is doing. Instead of making these moments a moment of attack … how about praising God for what is occurring.”