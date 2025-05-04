Faith, justice and change: Niall Cooper reflects on nearly three decades with Church Action on Poverty

Even in his 60s, Niall Cooper isn't slowing down. He recently took up fell running. (Photo: Church Action on Poverty)

After 28 years at the helm of Church Action on Poverty, Niall Cooper is stepping down from his role as director – marking the end of a remarkable chapter in Christian social justice and offering a moment for both reflection and gratitude.

Since taking the reins in 1997, Niall has been a tireless advocate for the poorest and most financially vulnerable in British society. As he prepares for the next chapter in life, he sat down to share some of the journey, the battles fought, the changes seen, and his hopes for the future of the Church in its mission to challenge poverty and inequality.

A Calling Rooted in Faith and Justice

Niall’s journey into Christian social justice work was no accident. “My university degree had been in politics and religion,” he recalls, “and I knew that I wanted to do that work – not just study it, but to do it. My passion was how the churches could make a difference.”

That passion first found expression in housing activism. In the early 1990s, while engaged in community work in Hulme, Manchester – a neighbourhood long associated with deprivation – Niall helped establish the Churches National Housing Coalition. It was eventually absorbed by Church Action on Poverty, and in 1997, when then-director Paul Goggins left to become an MP, Niall was appointed to lead the organisation.

Milestones of a Movement

Reflecting on nearly three decades of leadership, Niall identifies four main types of highlights: powerful moments with supporters, significant policy wins, local community impact, and the rising leadership of people with lived experience of poverty.

Supporter-Driven Movements

Two campaigns stand out for their ability to galvanise the Church and wider public. The Pilgrimage Against Poverty in 1999 was a nine-week walk from Iona to Westminster, drawing thousands along the route. “Six people walked the whole way,” Niall remembers, “but thousands joined for a mile, a day, or a week. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We had a big rally in Trafalgar Square, a service at St Martin-in-the-Fields, and the walkers met the Chancellor, Gordon Brown.”

A decade later, Church Action on Poverty joined Christian Aid in the Tax Justice Bus Tour, taking a red double-decker around the UK to raise awareness and create space for vital conversations. “Both of those things really engaged people behind a powerful message,” says Niall. “They weren’t just protests – they were moments of fellowship, commitment and public theology in action.”

Transformative Policy Wins

Advocacy has also borne fruit in policy changes that reached far beyond symbolic victories. One early breakthrough came under the New Labour government. “We made the case for affordable credit,” Niall says, recalling meetings with Treasury officials that led to £120 million being invested in credit unions – a vital counter to the exploitative lending practices that disproportionately affect low-income communities.

Another long-fought campaign, in collaboration with Thrive Teesside, challenged irresponsible high-cost lending. Six women from Stockton-on-Tees, supported by Church Action on Poverty, doggedly lobbied MPs and regulators over nearly a decade. Their persistence paid off: the Financial Conduct Authority eventually stepped in with regulations that led to millions in compensation and drove several predatory lenders out of business. “They were ordinary – and extraordinary – women,” Niall reflects. “It was their courage, not just ours, that made it happen.”

Community Empowerment

Beyond Westminster, Church Action on Poverty has pioneered practical frameworks that empower communities to lead. One such innovation was Participatory Budgeting, introduced with support from Oxfam. “It gave people a direct say in how money was spent in their communities,” says Niall. “Over 120 local projects were launched, with tens of thousands of people involved.” Scotland even enshrined the approach in law – a rare example of grassroots policy scaling nationally.

Another major success has been Your Local Pantry, which began in Stockport in 2013. “It’s about more than just food,” Niall explains. “It’s about dignity, agency, and community. Pantry members have saved over £15 million from weekly household budgets and many say it’s improved their mental and physical health. That’s the kind of work the Church can be proud of – solutions built with, not for, people.”

Lifting Up Lived Experience

Perhaps the most inspiring legacy Niall Cooper leaves behind is the organisation’s commitment to amplifying the voices of those with lived experience of poverty. “I draw huge inspiration from activists like Wayne Green, who spoke at the first National Poverty Hearing in 1996 and is still involved today. Or Sarah Whitehead, who started in a local project and now trains others. Or Ashleigh May, who was made homeless and moved hundreds of miles by her council, but has become a voice for many others.”

These individuals are not just case studies – they are leaders. “One thing we’ve really learned is how vital it is to make space for people to tell their own stories, shape the message and lead the change.”

What Has – and Hasn’t – Changed

Looking back over the years, Niall sees both progress and painful persistence. “There’s more recognition now of the importance of lived experience. Our Dear Prime Minister letters last year brought together more than a dozen people supported by a network of organisations. That simply wouldn’t have happened ten years ago.”

But much remains bleak. “The harshness of the DWP today is more brutal than ever. People who don’t live in poverty often have no idea how punitive the system is. There’s been a pulling back of the state, and churches have stepped up – but we must beware of individualising both the problem and the solution.”

One quote from early in Niall’s career still resonates powerfully today: “Poverty is a battle of invisibility and being blamed for society’s problems.” He adds, “That was true when Wayne said it in the 1990s, and it’s still true now.”

A Word to the Church

As he steps down, Niall has a clear and urgent message for churches: “The big task is building a powerful movement where people feel they have agency, dignity and power. We need to stop accepting charity as enough. Yes, food banks matter – but what if churches used that same energy to change the systems that make food banks necessary?”

He challenges churches not to settle for ‘sticking plaster’ approaches, but to join in campaigns for justice. “Invest in dignity, not dependency,” he urges. “Be allies. Create space for people’s voices. And never stop asking why inequality persists.”

What Comes Next?

Now in his 60s, Niall has no intention of retreating from the fight. “I’ve taken up fell running – just did the Yorkshire Three Peaks race! I’ll spend more time with family, do some travelling, and take time to reflect on what I’ve learned. But I’m not stepping away from the anti-poverty movement. This is still what I’m passionate about. I’ll stay in touch with the amazing people I’ve met, and find out: what’s the next challenge I can do?”

“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.” — Proverbs 19:17 (NIV)