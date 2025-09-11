Evangelical Alliance's new podcast explores value of women and unborn children

The Evangelical Alliance has announced the launch of a new podcast aimed at sparking deeper conversations about pregnancy, motherhood, and the value of life.

The Both Lives Podcast is hosted by Dawn McAvoy, UK lead of the Both Lives movement, and will bring together voices from theology, frontline services, medicine and law to discuss what it means to value the lives of both women and unborn children.

Guests for the first season include Dr Dermot Kearney, a North East consultant cardiologist who faced an 18-month suspension by the General Medical Council in 2021 for giving women abortion-reversal pills, and Carla Lockhart MP, a vocal critic of abortion law reform who argues that extending access to abortion up to birth in all cases “is not care but extremism.”

The podcast aims to move the debate beyond the traditional pro-life versus pro-choice divide, instead fostering what Ms McAvoy describes as “a more loving, hopeful story – one where the lives of both women and their unborn children are valued during and after pregnancy.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, she said: “At the heart of the Both Lives Podcast is a belief in the God-given dignity of every human life.”

The podcast will also look at how media and culture influence the public discourse on abortion. It aims to make a space for pro-life narratives that rarely get attention.

From September 11, the podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other leading streaming platforms.

The podcast launch follows a weekend that saw over 10,000 people gather in London for the annual March for Life UK, the largest turnout since the event began.

Participants – drawn from churches, student groups, and pro-life organisations – walked to Parliament Square, where they heard speeches from Christian leaders, campaigners and politicians.

Lockhart addressed the crowd, saying: “If human rights mean anything they must be consistent, they must apply to all. If we are to see change, we must each play our part.”

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, co-director of March for Life, challenged marchers to consider the cultural battle around abortion: “Priceless human beings or worthless bits of tissue – what do you believe and, more importantly, how will you respond?

"These two worldviews cannot co-exist. They can’t both be right. Pick your side but remember what they say – the fence belongs to Satan.”

Despite counter-protests and other demonstrations in central London, organisers described the march as peaceful, joyful, and united.

Vaughan-Spruce said she was encouraged not only by the size of the crowd but by the personal stories of advocacy that emerged throughout the day.

Evangelist Glen Scrivener, theologian Dr Aaron Edwards, and Christian Concern CEO Andrea Williams were among the other prominent Christian voices present.

Dr Edwards described the march as “an important public witness in the hope of having the stain of abortion removed from our land,” while Scrivener noted how the message was beginning to resonate more widely: “Most people haven’t even begun to consider the scale of the issue. Globally, we kill more people in utero than who die ex utero.”

Commenting on the growing energy of the movement, the co-director of March for Life, Ben Thatcher remarked: “More and more people are recognising the reasonableness and consistency behind the pro-life movement.

“For us to care about human rights in any capacity we must start by valuing life itself and that means the right to life of all – no one is too small, too young or too dependent that their life is not valuable, and that right needs to be protected in law.”