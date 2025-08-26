European church leaders call for a just peace in Ukraine

Kyiv (Photo: Unsplash/Robert Anasch)

European churches are calling on political leaders to do everything in their power to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Conference of European Churches (CEC) said the country was facing a "critical moment" in the face of "territorial greed".

“CEC urges political leaders to take decisions that will put an end to the killings and establish a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," said the statement, issued by CEC president, Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

He said that European churches would continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Since the onset of the war, they have been praying for an end ot the conflict and working to foster dialogue and provide humanitarian support.

Over the weekend, churches around the world joined in a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine.

The CEC statement expressed solidarity with churches in the region and endorsed the position of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations (UCCRO), that Ukraine has the right to defend its sovereignty and freely determine its own path.

“May the minds and hearts of those in power be transformed by the light of God’s peace, so that the sufferings of the Ukrainian people may come to an end, and that they may rejoice in justice and peace,” the Archbishop prayed.

“At this critical moment, European churches remain vigilant and prayerful, watching the decisions of political leaders,” he continued.

“We pray that God may guide them to seek peace with justice, and that the forces of violence, power, and territorial greed may cease.

"As the Scriptures remind us: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God’ (Matthew 5:9).”

The statement follows recent high-level peace talks in Alaska between US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Trump has been pushing for Putin to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but his efforts so far have been rebuffed by Russia.

Putin is reportedly demanding that Ukraine give up eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for securing peace.

Trump said in recent days that he is weighing up “massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both" for Russia if it fails to show more commitment to peace within a two-week deadline set by the US.