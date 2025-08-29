England’s cathedrals enjoy post-pandemic revival as attendance and engagement grow

The beautiful Lichfield Cathedral. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

New figures from the Church of England show that cathedrals across the country are experiencing steady growth, with worship, music, and civic activities drawing in more people than in previous years.

Weekly attendance rose to nearly 32,000 in 2024, up 11 per cent from 2023.

Much of the growth came from midweek services, which saw a surge of 15 per cent among adults and 16 per cent among children, though attendance remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Major Christian festivals also attracted large congregations, with 50,200 people attending Easter services — up 12 per cent on the previous year — and participation across Holy Week climbing to 90,200.

The numbers for Christmas and Advent worship fell back marginally from 2023 levels, but in positive signs, cathedrals welcomed more visitors than at any point since before the pandemic.

Almost 9.9 million people visited cathedrals in 2024, alongside 6,000 public and civic activities ranging from concerts to graduation ceremonies, with combined audiences of 1.74 million.

Cathedral music remains a thriving part of this growth. A milestone 207 choirs were active in 2024, supported by 2,100 choristers and professional singers, and an additional 2,000 voluntary choir participants - numbers now higher than before Covid-19 disruptions.

Sacramental life also showed strength: baptisms rose by 8 per cent, while marriages and funerals held steady.

Cathedrals continued to play a significant educational role, with more than 203,000 youth participating in learning programmes.

The report underscores cathedrals’ role in community and cultural life, supported by almost 13,000 volunteers.

In addition, 95% of cathedrals maintained their digital “Church at Home” services.

Reflecting on the statistics, David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury and Chair of the College of Deans, remarked: “This year’s statistics reflect a Church that is alive with possibility. We continue to see a significant revival in cathedral worship since the depths of the pandemic, with renewed energy in midweek services, music, and community engagement.

“Cathedrals continue to be places of welcome, joy, and reflection - where ancient rhythms meet contemporary needs. Whether through worship, education, or civic life, our cathedrals are helping people reconnect with faith, with one another, and with hope.

“I am deeply grateful to all who minister, volunteer, and serve in our cathedrals. Their imaginative dedication is helping to shape a Church that is resilient, responsive, and determinately rooted in the life of the nation.”

Executive Director of the Association of English Cathedrals Anna Pitt also welcomed the findings, emphasising the role of cathedrals as “places of faith and worship, welcome and service, wonder and education,” adding that their commitment to inclusivity, heritage, and daily prayer continues to draw millions each year.

“We hope that by our rich and diverse programmes of the arts, learning, and heritage, all underpinned by our daily rhythm of prayer and service to our communities,” she said. “We continue to provide practical and spiritual care, and to be beacons of hope in these challenging times."