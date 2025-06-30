Elim Church urges UK lawmakers to reconsider 'seismic change' in abortion and assisted suicide votes

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

In the wake of sweeping changes to UK laws on abortion and assisted suicide, the Elim Pentecostal Church has released a public statement voicing strong concern and urging Parliament to reconsider what it describes as a “seismic change” in public policy.

The Church’s response follows the National Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday 24 June, where Christian leaders and MPs gathered to reflect on the role of faith in British society.

The event featured a Scripture reading from MP Florence Eshalomi and a keynote address from Professor John Lennox, who emphasised the role of Christian principles - such as the sanctity of life, equality, and human dignity - in shaping the nation’s values.

Elim Church has now called on lawmakers to revisit recent legislative decisions that, according to the Church, effectively “decriminalise abortion on the one hand and gave the go ahead to assisted dying on the other.”

The Church expressed alarm over the limited time allocated in Parliament for discussion on abortion law reform, just two hours, which it argues is insufficient for such a transformative issue.

In a statement issued by its Public Theology Taskforce, Elim warned that these policy changes mark a departure from the moral foundation that has historically underpinned British law.

The Church underscored its belief that every human life—"from conception to natural death”—carries inherent, God-given worth and dignity.

The statement reads: “We pray that all parliamentarians will consider the importance of human dignity from conception to natural death and that our lawmakers will ensure that these values are applied consistently and compassionately, rejecting the belief that a just and compassionate society pits the rights of an unborn child with the rites of their mother, or spends time and money on assisted dying rather than improving palliative care and support.

“We call for parliamentarians to revisit that issue as a matter of urgency.

“We plead with peers to engage in rigorous interrogation of the Assisted Dying Terminally Ill Adults Bill.”

Elim also voiced broader concerns about moral clarity in the face of national and international crises, including “illegal migration and global conflict.”

The Church concluded its statement with a call to every Christian to pray for the UK and for its leaders during this period of profound ethical and legislative transformation.