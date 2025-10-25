Egypt may be cracking down on non-sanctioned religious groups

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Religious liberty group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) has raised concerns that Egypt is carrying out a crackdown on those who do not follow the majority religion in the country.

Since 13 September, 14 people have been arrested and accused of “joining an illegal group” and “contempt of religion”.

The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) claims that the first arrested in the apparent crackdown was the YouTuber Zakarya Abdulrahman, aka the “Mufti of Humanity”.

Abdulrahman’s lawyer and family were unaware of his location until 10 days after his arrest, when he appeared before the state prosecution.

A number of people who took part in debates on his channel have also been arrested, although their case has been classified as part of “national security”.

This year the EIPR has said that 39 members of unrecognised religions have been arrested so far this year. Seventeen were part of a group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, and one of them, a Syrian, was deported.

Earlier this year, Lizzie Francis Brink, legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International, said that most anti-Christian persecution comes from the local population, rather than directly from the state.

She said, "Among the persecuted are Egypt’s Christians, who live in a land of ancient wonders and rich history—yet face daily discrimination, harsh restrictions, and constant pressure to hide their faith.”

The EIPR has noted that the Egyptian constitution guarantees freedom of belief, but noted that in practice this does not protect those from unrecognised religious communities.

Scot Bower, CEO of CSW, said, “CSW is deeply concerned by this latest crackdown on the freedoms of religion or belief and expression.

"We urge the Egyptian authorities to release those who are currently in custody, and echo the EIPR in calling on the government to remove all legal and constitutional obstacles preventing unrecognised religious and belief groups from fully enjoying the constitutionally articulated right to practice religious rituals and establish places of worship as equal citizens before the law.”