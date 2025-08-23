Edinburgh church's canal boat outreach ready for re-launch

The All Aboard canal boat outside Polwarth Parish Church, Edinburgh. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

A parish church in Edinburgh has said that it hopes to use an old canal boat known as “All Aboard” as part of its mission outreach activities.

Polwarth Parish Church was the part owner of the 60ft long, bright blue and yellow boat together with social charity People Know How. The boat was acquired in September 2021, however due to the collapse of People Know How, the boat has been unused since November.

Now, however, the boat is fully owned by the church, which hopes to make a positive impact on the local community with its new asset.

The church is planning on doing mission and community outreach to groups on the Union Canal, which connects Edinburgh and Falkirk.

On Saturday, the church is holding a coffee morning in order to raise funds due to the “substantial” costs involved. Those wishing to support the project, or indeed to benefit from it, can do so online.

Dawn Purves, a member of the All Aboard management board, said, "It is with great joy and delight that Polwarth Parish Church has taken full-ownership of the canal boat and we're desperate to use it again for mission outreach and to bring the wider community together.

"It is very popular with groups and in the seven months prior to November last year, nearly 1,000 people used the boat."

The church said it hoped that the boat journey’s through the city into the countryside would bring people peace and calm and help those struggling with mental health.

Purves said, "We are looking forward to once again welcoming a wide variety of groups that support the wellbeing, wholeness and development of others and using it as a congregation to share the Good News of Jesus Christ to people of all ages.

"The boat is a key part of the church's mission outreach, used to welcome the stranger as Jesus commanded, and activities will take place whether it is sailing on the canal or moored at the pontoon.

"We will be encouraging groups from nearby churches to use the boat for Sunday School, Bible studies and prayer sessions."