Volunteers protecting Syrian Christians

Destruction in the Syrian city of Raqqa. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christians in the Syrian capital of Damascus have formed patrol groups in order to protect their community and places of spiritual importance in what is becoming an increasingly tense atmosphere.

Late last year the repressive, but secular regime of Bashar al-Assad was toppled by the Islamist group HTS, an offshoot of al-Qaeda. Despite its dubious origins, HTS has so far publicly indicated that it wishes to govern in an “inclusive” way that does not penalise minority groups.

Despite this, public rhetoric serious concerns remain. Two weeks ago, hundreds of people from the Alawite community - to which Assad belonged and which represents his most ardent supporters - were massacred.

There were false reports on social media that Christians were those being massacred. While some individual Christians were murdered in the days before the massacre in isolated incidents, anti-persecution organisations noted that reports of an anti-Christian massacre were both false and counter-productive to the well-being of the church in Syria.

Ambiguity remains however about who was responsible for the massacre. While some sources suggest that HTS was behind the massacre, others would indicate that the massacre occurred due to HTS’ inability to control all the armed groups that are operating in Syria. Either way, it is no doubt a difficult situation for minorities to be in.

It is no surprise therefore that in Damascus a group of Christians calling themselves “Eagles of Antioch” has emerged to police Christian neighbourhoods and act as a shield against radical Islamist elements.

Around 500 people, some of them armed with permission from HTS, have volunteered for the group which provides nighttime patrols in Christian areas.

The group is intended to protect Christian shrines and businesses from vandalism, theft and attack from Islamist radicals. One of the catalysts for the formation of the group was the burning of a Christmas tree.

One member of the group, Daniel Georgios, told Fox News Digital, that the group is open to working with the HTS-led government in order to provide security to the Christian community.

"We want to be represented, and we no longer accept the idea of being marginalized or treated like second-class citizens. We look at ourselves that we are equal to the Muslim, the Alawite and every single Syrian citizen," they said.