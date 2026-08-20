DUP MP Jim Shannon charged with common assault

Jim Shannon

DUP MP and prominent Christian parliamentarian Jim Shannon has been charged with common assault.

The 71-year-old MP for Strangford is accused of assaulting a woman on 1 October 2023. The case came before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Shannon did not attend the hearing. His lawyer, Conan Rea, told the court that Shannon is contesting the allegation.

His solicitors have also said that the case is being "factually contested", the BBC reports.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked to change dates in documents relating to the case, but Shannon's lawyers objected. The case was adjourned until 1 September.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the party had been aware of the matter for more than two years and described it as a "private dispute" within Shannon's family.

He said the party had begun its own internal proceedings but suspended them after becoming aware that the matter was before the courts.

"It is a matter that is going to have to be determined by the courts, and from that perspective I am not going to either prejudge or add any further detail at the moment," Robinson said.

Shannon has represented Strangford at Westminster since 2010 and is well known for speaking openly about his Christian faith and raising the plight of persecuted Christians and other religious minorities around the world.

He currently chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom of Religion or Belief, which campaigns for the rights of people facing persecution or discrimination because of their faith or beliefs.

Speaking about his work with the group, Shannon has previously said that he campaigns for people of all faiths who face persecution because, as a Christian, he believes that God loves everyone.

He was first elected to Ards Borough Council in 1985 and later served in the Northern Ireland Assembly before entering the House of Commons in 2010.