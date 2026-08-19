Biblical animation ‘David’ heads to UK and Ireland after $88m global success

Obianuju Mbah
David
 (Photo: Angel Studios)

Animated biblical film ‘David’ is heading to cinemas across the UK and Ireland on August 21, following a successful international run that has brought in almost $88 million at the global box office.

The Angel Studios production retells the biblical story of David, tracing his journey from a young shepherd to king of Israel and depicting some of the best-known events of his life, including his anointing and confrontation with the Philistine giant Goliath.

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas through Vue Lumiere. 

‘David’ recorded a $22 million opening weekend, setting a new opening-weekend record for Angel Studios, with the film later earning nearly $88 million globally.

Featuring original music and cinematic animation, the film explores themes of faith, courage, humility, hope and resilience.

Christian singer and songwriter Phil Wickham voices David, with the cast also featuring Grammy Award-winning Christian artist Lauren Daigle, comedian and actor Asim Chaudhry and Brandon Engman.

The UK and Ireland release is being accompanied by a campaign encouraging churches to use the film as an opportunity to engage congregations, families and their wider communities with the biblical story.

KOVA, which works to connect churches with faith and values-based films, has produced a free resource pack for congregations interested in promoting the film or organising group cinema trips.

The materials include the film’s official trailer for churches to show, a holding slide for use during Sunday services, children’s colouring sheets and a discussion guide aimed at families, small groups and church ministries.

Churches are being encouraged to use the resources to continue conversations around the themes and biblical account explored in the film.

The August release follows growing interest in faith-based productions reaching mainstream cinema audiences.

Angel Studios has become particularly associated with films and television programmes centred on Christian and family-oriented productions such as such as ‘The Chosen’ and the box-office hit, ‘Sound of Freedom.’

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