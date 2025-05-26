'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson dies at 79 after battle with Alzheimer’s: ‘He did everything God wanted’

Phil Robertson (Photo: A&E)

Phil Robertson has died at 79 after battling Alzheimer’s, his son Willie Robertson and daughter-in-law Korie revealed, just days after reflecting on the "Duck Dynasty" patriarch's “powerful” legacy and how he "did everything God wanted him to do on this earth."

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope.' For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,’’ Willie and Korie Robertson shared in a joint social media post on Sunday.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen to the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Phil's son, Jase Robertson, later shared his own tribute post on X, writing, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

Robertson, a Louisiana native and founder of the Duck Commander company, built a business empire around his now-patented duck call, which later inspired the wildly popular television series that aired for 11 seasons between 2012 and 2017.

Alongside his wife, Kay, and their sons, Jase, Willie and Jep, Phil became a household name known for his deep Christian faith, rustic lifestyle, and unfiltered wisdom.

Phil’s battle with Alzheimer’s was first publicly disclosed on the Dec. 6, 2023, episode of the “Unashamed with the Robertson Family” podcast. At that time, Jase shared that his father was in the early stages of the illness, but noted that the condition had begun to accelerate. “It’s causing problems with his entire body,” he said. “He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling.”

Two days before his passing, Willie and Korie Robertson shared an update on Phil’s health in an interview with The Christian Post, revealing he would not appear in “Duck Dynasty: The Revival” — a new iteration of the series — set to premiere on A&E this summer.

“He was unable to film,” Willie said. “He's not great. Alzheimer's is kind of a cruel situation to go through. But there are glimpses we have, some good times and some moments with him, but it certainly has progressed.

“We feel good about the life he's lived, and he certainly does as well, and just the impact,” he added, referencing the “thousands” of baptisms the Robertson patriarch performed in his backyard. “Such a powerful voice. He did everything I think God wanted him to do on this Earth and he'll be ready to move on, for sure.”

In a previous interview with CP, Phil Robertson reflected on how, in 2013, he was suspended from “Duck Dynasty” over his candid comments about homosexuality and religion in a GQ profile. He was swiftly condemned as a bigot by LGBT activist groups, including The Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD.

“Five or six years ago, a guy came up and asked me, did I believe homosexual behavior was a sin,” Robertson told CP. “I quoted 1 Corinthians 6:9-10: ‘Don't be deceived. Neither the sexually immoral, the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the thieves, the greedy drunks, they won't inherit the Kingdom of God,' Robertson said, citing [Paul's letter] to the church at Corinth. ‘But you've been washed, you've been cleansed by the blood of Jesus,’” he added.

“I just simply quoted him a verse, a Bible verse, where God stated what it is,” he added. “So it took him two weeks to figure out all I did was quote a Bible verse. He asked me a question … and I just quoted [the Bible]. And when I quoted it, he took it and ran with it, because he thought I was just blowing smoke just off the top of my head.”

Though backlash from the secular media was swift, the father, grandfather and great-grandfather noted that as a result of his boldness, “a lot of good came forth.”

“We converted way more after that,” he said. “See what I'm saying? God works in mysterious ways.”

Long before the fame and success, Phil’s life was marked by turmoil. His early years were fraught with alcoholism, anger and emotional instability, all portrayed in the 2023 biopic "The Blind.”

The film traces Robertson’s life from his childhood through 1985, culminating in his spiritual conversion. Disillusioned by his father’s abandonment and spiraling into addiction, Robertson eventually surrendered his life to Jesus — a transformation that would reshape not only his life but his family's for generations to come.

"Fame is rather fleeting, as you know, or should know," Robertson told CP in a 2013 interview.

"Money can come and go, and fame comes and goes. Peace of mind and a relationship with God is far more important, so this is the precedent that we've set in our lives. The bottom line is, we all die, so Jesus is the answer. Many have told me through the years: 'I think I'll take my chances without Jesus.' And I always come back and say, 'so what chance is that?'"

Robertson quoted 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 and cited it as being one of the scriptures he likes to share with people.

"So basically, I don't ever move too far past the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, because it's of first importance. And I make sure it's of first importance with anyone I'm talking to. It all comes down to that, really, when you get right down to it. So it's not complex. Jesus removed our sins and guarantees we can be raised from the dead. I'm still waiting on someone to enlighten me on what story beats that one."

