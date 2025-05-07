‘Don’t forget the seafarers,’ says Christian mission agency

(Photo: Mission to Seafarers)

A Christian mission agency has called for the welfare of nearly two million seafarers to be taken into consideration, as the global shipping fleet cuts costs by adopting new technologies.

The Mission to Seafarers (MtS) runs 121 centres in ports around the world, and its people visit more than 40,000 ships each year. Seafarers face dangerous oceans and seas to transport more than 90 per cent of the world’s goods and fuels – making them essential key workers who often go unrecognised by the general population.

MtS Secretary General Peter Rouch has expressed concern that often ships’ crews are overlooked when investment is being made in new technology.

He said: “Conditions aboard ships should not focus solely on minimizing costs but also on ensuring the health and well-being of the crew. Humanly, as well as operationally sustainable crew sizes, shift rotations, and shore leave are essential for maintaining the mental and physical health of seafarers.

“Overworked crew members are more likely to make costly mistakes, which can harm the shipping industry of course, but the more important aspect is to understand seafarers as much more than a simple resource. Those who enable global trade to function are human beings who will invariably flourish in a web of warm and healthy human relationships.”

Mr Rouch explained that while the shipping industry was embracing digital technology and low-carbon fuels, the needs of seafarers often remained secondary. He had heard a politician from a leading maritime nation name the major issues facing the industry over the next five to ten years – but failing to address the human aspects of seafarers’ working lives.

Rouch, who was previously chief executive of the Church Army, added: “At its core, any human activity such as a commercial activity like shipping should serve the flourishing of humanity, and this includes the well-being of seafarers.

“The Mission to Seafarers, grounded in faith and a vision that values human dignity and human community in and of itself, continues to advocate for seafarers’ well-being and we are glad to partner with others in the shipping industry who share these values.”

Improvements in digital technology have enabled seafarers to stay connected with their families, explained Mr Rouch, but they can also increase seafarers’ sense of isolation. While seafarers are aware of family events, both their joys and challenges, unless there is a strong human community aboard, they may lack a supportive community in which to share these experiences. Seafarers’ sense of isolation can actually be increased by this.

Collectively, there are more than 1.89 million seafarers across the world made up of many nationalities. They often spend up to nine months at a time far away from their family, friends and loved ones. This can lead to loneliness and mental health issues.

The Mission to Seaman was created in 1856, bringing together several Anglican ministries in one organisation, and was renamed the Mission to Seafarers in 2000.

Steve Morgan, European director of MtS, has described seafarers as “our forgotten servants.” He said: “We all rely on seafarers, as more than 90 per cent of our trade comes via the sea. That's all our iPhones, fridges, olives, petrol and so on. But no one ever really sees this in action as it is behind the wire in a port with security controls. The decline of the Merchant Navy means that very few people in the UK know much about shipping. Seafarers are our forgotten servants.

“I think Jesus would have noticed them and as Christians we are called to serve the marginalised and forgotten. I would love to see churches pray for seafarers and support them.”

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.