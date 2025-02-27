Casting of bi-sexual Cynthia Erivo as Jesus sparks controversy

(Photo: Cynthia Erivo)

Award-winning 38-year-old bisexual and queer actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, has been confirmed to take on the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, prompting accusations of blasphemy.

The production is set to run for three nights from August 1 to 3 at the iconic amphitheatre, Hollywood Bowl, in Los Angeles.

This is not Erivo’s first time stepping into the world of Jesus Christ Superstar. In 2020, she portrayed Mary Magdalene in a controversial all-female production, which also generated significant discussion.

The rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, has remained a source of controversy since its premiere in 1971.

Notoriously known for its disdainful portrayal of biblical figures, the musical represents Jesus as a man grappling with doubts and anxieties, hints at a romantic connection between Jesus and Mary Magdalene, and presents Judas in a more sympathetic light than scriptural accounts.

Erivo, best known for her roles in Harriet and Wicked, shared her excitement about the project on Instagram.

She posted a collaborative announcement with the Hollywood Bowl and added to her story, stating, “Just a little busy this summer. Can’t wait!”

However, the casting decision has sparked immediate backlash. According to Daily Mail, critics have been vocal about their disapproval.

One commenter remarked, “Cynthia should be more careful about the roles she takes. This is just plain disrespectful.”

Another condemned the production as “blasphemy” and accused it of “mocking Christ the King.”

Others criticised Hollywood’s approach to faith-based narratives, with one stating, “Hollywood really is just a fishbowl of like-minded individuals; good luck with this one.”