Cultivating the fruits of the Spirit: Goodness that embodies righteousness and truth

We have reached goodness in our journey through the fruits of Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23) - a virtue often spoken of but less often understood.

The Source of Goodness: God’s Righteousness and Truth, not Ours

In the world, we tend to view goodness in relative terms — comparing ourselves to others with thoughts like, “At least I’m not as bad as they are,” or even confidently declaring, “I’m a good person,” or “He’s a good guy,” as though goodness were measured by human standards.

But God alone is truly good. Jesus even declared this Himself, “No one is good—except God alone” (Mark 10:18). God’s goodness is absolute, flawless, and eternal. The psalms repeatedly celebrate this truth: “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever” (Psalm 107:1) and “You are good, and what You do is good” (Psalm 119:68).

The kind of goodness mankind longs for – and often tries to claim through moral decency or upright behaviour - can never originate from human effort alone. True goodness is birthed only by the transforming work of the Holy Spirit, who shapes us to reflect the character of our Creator.

Let me be clear: I am not suggesting that humanity possesses no traces of goodness at all. When God created mankind, He stamped us with His image (Genesis 1:26-27) and declared His creation “very good” (Genesis 1:31). Yet when sin entered the world through Satan’s deception, it permeated and distorted every part of our being (Genesis 3; Romans 5:12). Because of this corruption, even the good we attempt - ethical living, right conduct, or generous actions - flows from a heart already tainted by sin (Romans 3:9-20; Isaiah 64:6; Romans 8:7-8). This is the reality described as total depravity.

Because of sin’s corruption, our destiny was eternal separation from God (Romans 6:23). Yet in His mercy and kindness, God gave the law - not only to reveal what true goodness is, but to prepare our hearts for the ultimate expression of His goodness: the sacrificial death of His Son, Jesus Christ, for our sins (Romans 3:20; Galatians 3:24; Romans 5:8). Through faith in Him, our sin is placed upon Him, His righteousness becomes ours, and we receive the gift of salvation (2 Corinthians 5:21; Ephesians 2:8-9; John 3:16). In essence, any goodness we possess flows from God’s righteousness - a restored relationship with the Father that renews our identity from the inside out (Philippians 2:13; Galatians 2:20; 2 Corinthians 5:17).

Now, through this new life in Christ, we are empowered to reflect God’s own excellent character—His purity of motive, His holy, generous and compassionate heart - in a world desperately longing for His light (Ephesians 4:24; Colossians 3:12; 1 Peter 1:15-16). Every good gift found in this world, flows from God’s unwavering and incomparable goodness (James 1:17).

Jesus: The Perfect Expression of Goodness

If goodness had a face, it would be the face of Jesus Christ. Everything Jesus did was a revelation of God’s goodness made visible. Apostle Peter described His earthly ministry perfectly: “He went around doing good and healing all who were under the power of the devil, because God was with Him” (Acts 10:38).

His goodness was never performative, passive, or selective. It was active and courageous, costly yet just and gentle—compassion beautifully clothed in righteousness. He overturned tables when injustice reigned (Matthew 21:12–13), confronted hypocrisy with truth (Matthew 23), and extended mercy where others demanded punishment (Luke 23:34). He healed the hurting (Matthew 9:35), fed the hungry (Mark 8:2), restored the broken (Luke 7:11–15), defended the vulnerable (John 8:3–11), and preached good news to the poor (Luke 4:18).



Even in His suffering, His goodness did not waver. He poured out grace when He had every right to condemn (Isaiah 53:7).

We are not only called to admire Christ’s goodness but to also embody it, becoming living testimonies of His transforming power in our communities, workplaces, and relationships (Matthew 5:14-16). And we have access to do this because that same Spirit of goodness that dwells in Jesus now dwells within every believer (Ephesians 5:9).

Goodness vs. Good Deeds: The Spirit’s Purifying Effect

Goodness is often reduced to random acts of kindness or general morality in our culture. But biblical goodness is far deeper, it is moral excellence anchored in righteousness and truth.

Good deeds can be self-serving whereas goodness flows from a purified heart. Good deeds can be done for recognition, while goodness seeks no applause. Good deeds may avoid difficult truths, but goodness speaks what is right, even when costly.

Apostle Paul reminds us, “For the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth” (Ephesians 5:9). True goodness aligns with God’s standards — not cultural expectations. It does not compromise righteousness for approval or remain silent in the face of wrongdoing.

Spirit-empowered goodness builds integrity, fosters justice, strengthens relationships, shows humility and displays God’s mercy in a world often marked by pretence and unforgiveness.

How the Holy Spirit Cultivates Goodness in Us

Consistent with the other fruits of the Holy Spirit – joy, peace, forbearance and kindness - goodness is not something we can develop through human willpower; it grows from the inside out through the Holy Spirit’s ongoing work.

The Holy Spirit begins His work of cultivating goodness by purifying our motives. He gently exposes the pride, selfishness, and hidden impurities we often overlook, reshaping our hearts so that our goodness reflects God’s own holiness (Psalm 51:10).

As He refines us inwardly, He also aligns our lives with God’s truth. Because goodness is inseparable from righteousness (1 John 3:7), the Spirit leads us into what is true and upright, guiding our actions to mirror God’s standards rather than the shifting values of the world.

This transformation continues as He awakens compassion within us for those who are suffering. Following the example of Jesus, the Spirit stirs our hearts to pursue justice, defend the vulnerable, and care for the broken and overlooked (Micah 6:8).

At the same time, He strengthens us to resist evil. True goodness requires courage, and the Spirit empowers us to choose what is right even when it is costly or uncomfortable (Galatians 6:9).

The Spirit also fills us with generosity. Because God has given to us so abundantly (2 Corinthians 9:8), He trains our hearts to give freely and without reservation, allowing goodness to overflow in tangible expressions of love.

Finally, He forms Christlike integrity within us. Since goodness cannot flourish where character is compromised, the Spirit produces a steadfast integrity that reflects Christ both in private and in public (Proverbs 11:3).

Through His patient work, the Spirit forms within us a goodness that is sincere, sacrificial, and steadfast — goodness that resembles the heart of our Saviour.

Practising Goodness in Everyday Life

Goodness shows itself not only in extraordinary acts but in everyday faithfulness. Here are ways to cultivate goodness daily:

Pursue holiness and do what it right, not just what feels good: Choose what pleases God, even when no one is watching (1 Peter 1:15–16). Let Scripture be your compass, not your emotions (Psalm 119:105).

Pray, "Lord, make me an instrument of Your goodness today."

Be generous: Share your time, resources, and compassion without expecting return (Proverbs 3:27).

Share your time, resources, and compassion without expecting return (Proverbs 3:27). Stand for justice: Speak up for the voiceless and protect the vulnerable (Proverbs 31:8–9).

Speak up for the voiceless and protect the vulnerable (Proverbs 31:8–9). Respond to wrong with integrity: Refuse revenge; choose righteousness (Romans 12:17–21).

Refuse revenge; choose righteousness (Romans 12:17–21). Let goodness interrupt your comfort: Be willing to go out of your way for those in need (Luke 10:33–35).

Final Thoughts

Goodness is not simply about doing good deeds, it is the fruit of a heart transformed by Christ, shaped by His truth, and strengthened by His Spirit. It is God’s holiness expressed through compassion, justice, and integrity (1 Corinthians 13:6).

In a world where moral compromise is common and integrity is rare, Spirit-born goodness becomes a powerful witness. It heals what sin has broken, restores what evil has harmed, and honours the God whose goodness has never failed us.

Let your life be a reflection of His goodness. For surely, as the psalmist declared, “Goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life” (Psalm 23:6), and through us, may that same goodness flow to others wherever we go.