CofE mission funding has brought in 37,000 people since 2017

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Church of England estimates that it has attracted an average 4,625 people to its churches every year since 2017, via its Strategic Development Funding (SDF) and Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB).

The SDF was in effect from 2017 to 2022. The SMMIB took over its functions in 2023.

A new report by the Church has said that investment, particularly in rural and deprived areas, is making a significant difference in bringing people to Christ.

According to the Church, “Much remains to be done, but there is much to celebrate as a result of the growth in the numbers of new followers of Christ in places supported by strategic funding.”

Last year the SMMIB awarded grants worth £81 million across 12 dioceses. The Church said it had particularly made an effort to become more diverse, with funds awarded to the Diocese of Southwark for its “work to encourage lay and ordained vocations amongst people from minority ethnic communities and people from white working class backgrounds”.

The Church has also provided funds to promote the planting of new churches and establish new outreach schemes, such as Alpha courses, after-school clubs, parent-and-toddler groups and others.

The Church says that since 2017, the funding provided has led to the creation of 1,300 new worshipping communities and to 6,000 new lay leaders.

Some 37,000 people are now participating in church life, it said, representing an average of 4,625 new people every year.

Carl Hughes, Chairman of the SMMIB, said: “The Board has been greatly encouraged by the work so far and is deeply grateful both for the commitment of dioceses and parishes and the Vision and Strategy team of the Church of England.”