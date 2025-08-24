Churches worldwide unite in prayer for Ukraine

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has invited Christians around the world to join in a campaign of prayer on Sunday, asking for an end to the current conflict in Ukraine.

The call echoes remarks earlier this week by Pope Leo XIV who asked Catholics to make 22 August a day of prayer and fasting for an end to the Gaza war.

The WCC said it would be holding a prayer chain on 24 August, marking the 34th anniversary of Ukrainian independence. Churches and individual Christians will be able to sign up for prayer times via an online calendar.

Specific prayer topics, aside from an end to the war, include the protection of Christians in disputed territories and for “all those who minister under persecution”, as well as for the healing of the wounded and the “emotional and spiritual restoration” of all those impacted by the conflict.

It is believed that 700 religious buildings have been destroyed or damaged as a result of the conflict. At least 70 Ukrainian pastors and priests have been killed by Russian troops.

Prayers will also be said for Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Russia claims that children were evacuated to save their lives and health. Ukraine however has documented over 19,500 children forcibly taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territories since February 2022.

These children are allegedly subject to Russification, including forced adoption, re-education in camps, and forced Russian citizenship, actions that Ukraine and the International Criminal Court (ICC) classify as war crimes and potential genocide under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV asked pilgrims to pray “for the gift of peace – a peace that is disarmed and disarming – for the whole world, especially for Ukraine and the Middle East."