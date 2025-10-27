Churches to hold 72 hour prayer vigils at Halloween

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The National Day of Prayer and Worship (NDOPW) has called upon churches to host 72-hour prayer vigils over the Halloween weekend in a bid to turn back the “darkness” of the occasion.

Pastor Jonathan Oloyede, founder and convenor of NDOPW and the Shine Your Light evangelistic initiative, said: “This is the hour for God’s people to shine His glorious light over our nation, to push back every shadow, and to declare the victory of the Cross over every work of darkness.”

NDOPW urged the 1,500 churches involved in the Shine Your Light campaign to “rise up in prayer” in “a holy vigil declaring one unshakable truth”. The plan is for participating churches to hold prayer and worship events from midnight on Thursday 30 October through to Sunday 2 November.

Pastor Oloyede explained, “John’s Gospel reminds us, ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.’ Our nation needs that light - the light of Christ shining through His people. Across the UK and Ireland, many are searching for hope, meaning, and truth in an increasingly uncertain world.

“This is a call to the Body of Christ — to every believer, every intercessor, and every worshipper — to ‘take your place on the wall’ Let’s stand together for the spiritual awakening of our land. Let’s fill these 72 hours with burning hearts, bold prayers, and victorious declarations that Jesus is Lord over every home, every street, and every heart across the UK and Ireland.”

It is hoped that this prayer initiative will serve as a precursor to the main event of Shine Your Light 2025, another 72-hour prayer vigil planned for 12 to 14 December. During Shine Your Light 2025, churches hold carol services and other Christmas events in public places all over the country.

Last year the event saw 100,000 Christians reach out to over a million people in streets, markets and shopping centres. Organisers hope to double both numbers this year, particularly by reaching out to young people and utilising social media.

One planned event, being organised in partnership with Spring Harvest, will involve a special Christmas broadcast going out to 58,000 prisoners and to hundreds of homeless accommodation centres.

Pastor Oloyede said, “Let’s stand as overcomers, carriers of divine light, and proclaim together that the Kingdom of God reigns."



Churches interested in joining the initiative can visit www.ndopw.com/72hours