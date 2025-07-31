Churches launch ecumenical walking trail in Edinburgh

Church leaders outside St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral. (Photo: Peter Backhouse)

The Church of Scotland, the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St Andrew and Edinburgh have come together to create a walking trail that takes in 10 of the most beautiful churches in Edinburgh.

The “Edinburgh City Centre Historic Churches Walking Trail” begins in the Royal Mile and proceeds to the West End, via the New Town.

The tour will include three cathedrals, St Giles' Cathedral, St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral and St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, the tallest building in Edinburgh.

The trail was designed by Anne Martin, a congregant from the Episcopal Diocese.

She said of the idea, "Setting up the Walking Trail has given an ecumenical opportunity for three Edinburgh church communities to work together to welcome visitors, and I hope it will lead to many more."

Very Rev John Conway, provost of St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, said, "This lovely initiative provides a route to walk between the landmark churches of our beautiful city.

"Our hope is that the Trail not only shows people how to make their way from one church to another, but also helps reveal the long-shared history and deepening friendship between us all as church communities."