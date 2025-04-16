Churches celebrate a united Easter this year

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE) have issued a joint statement celebrating the fact that this year Christians of all denominations will celebrate Easter on the same day and in honour of a formational meeting of the early church.

Due to their use of the Julian calendar, Eastern Orthodox churches nearly always mark religious events like Easter at different times to Western Churches, which use the Gregorian calendar. This year however, a happy coincidence means that both calendars are in agreement about the date for Easter.

The statement by CTE was made in celebration of this fact and in recognition that 2025 marks the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

The council, held in 325 AD, discussed setting a unified date for events such as Easter, but more importantly, laid some of the theological groundwork for determining some of the key beliefs of Christianity shared by all denominations.

One issue of particular discussion was the relationship between the different Persons of the Trinity. The First Council of Nicaea also led to the creation of the Nicene Creed, still in use today by many denominations.

The Presidents of CTE include representatives of the Roman Catholic Church, Orthodox churches, Pentecostal churches, Lutherans and other Protestants. The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury is also one of the presidents, however that position is currently vacant.

In their statement they said, “Often divided by our sins and arrogance, we now come together in unity, with one voice and one heart, as did those divinely-guided individuals seventeen hundred years ago to defend the Truth that has been entrusted to us. We come together to reiterate the message and truth of Nicaea.

“It is a special blessing from God that this year all Christians will celebrate Easter – Pascha – on the same Sunday. We are empowered by this and we draw strength to face the realities of our divisions with a new hope of reconciliation.”