Church's mission unchanged, says bishop as Isle of Man moves to end voting rights

The Bishop of Sodor and Man, Tricia Hillas. (Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

The Isle of Man has come a step closer to removing the voting rights of the local bishop after a vote on a constitutional bill in the Tynwald.

The Constitution Bill would allow the Bishop of Sodor and Man to retain their seats on the Isle of Man's Legislative Council and Tynwald Court but remove their right to vote.

The private member's bill was brought forward by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper in 2023. It proposes that only elected officials be allowed to vote in the legislature. A previous proposal to remove the bishop's seat entirely was rejected.

The Bishop of Sodor and Man, Tricia Hillas, is opposed to the removal of her voting right. Speaking during the debate, she said that the change would put democracy and the future of the diocese at "risk".

She told members: "The bill argues for the retention of the bishop’s seat but to remove the vote. However, when contributions are separated from responsibility and accountability, democracy is undermined, and contribution simply becomes commentary."

An amendment to the bill proposes that the bishop's voting rights come to an end five years after the legislation receives Royal Assent, or when she leaves office, whichever comes first.

The amendment was approved by the Legislative Council but the draft legislation must now return to the House of Keys for a final vote. If approved, it will not become law until it receives Royal Assent.

In a pastoral letter to her diocese, Bishop Hillas asked for prayers.

"This is a significant development in our Island’s life as a whole and touches deeply upon the heritage and identity of this Diocese. It is right that we acknowledge the weight of this moment and the range of feelings it may evoke among us," she said.

"I wish to say clearly that I am not disheartened, nor perturbed. Our confidence does not rest in constitutional arrangements, roles, or votes, but in the faithfulness of God who has guided His people through every age.

"The future of the diocese is a matter for prayerful and thoughtful reflection and we should not shy away from those questions but we do so trusting in God’s continuing call and purposes."

She said that the Church had made a significant contribution to the "cultural, spiritual, and communal life" of the island and that it remained committed to its mission of following Christ and serving others.

"Whatever may come of discussions about the constitutional place of the Bishop, the mission of the Church remains unchanged. We are here to proclaim the Kingdom of God, to seek justice, to embody mercy, and to share hope," she said.