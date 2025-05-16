Church of Scotland opposition to assisted suicide 'under review'

A meeting of the Church of Scotland General Assembly in Edinburgh. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

Following a vote in the Scottish Parliament in favour of the general principles of a bill that would legalise assisted suicide, the Church of Scotland has said that it will be considering its own position on the issue at its annual General Assembly next week.

In a statement the Rev Dr John Ferguson, Convener of the Church of Scotland Assisted Dying Working Group, said that Church members had been praying for Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) in the weeks leading up to the vote. He also acknowledged that Church members are divided on the issue, just as MSPs and wider society are.

Rev Ferguson noted that the traditional position of the Church was opposition to euthanasia, due to the belief that “all life is sacred, created by God".

"Human life is particularly special, as we are created in God's image. At the heart of our concern is a conviction that it is the right and duty of the Church, of society, and of each one of us to uphold and protect the dignity and worth of human life," he said.

Despite this, the Church’s position on assisted suicide is now under review, it has confirmed.

Rev Ferguson's working group has been studying the issue for two years and will be submitting a report for the Church to consider at its General Assembly.

He said that the bill proposed by Lib Dem MSP, Liam McArthur, raises concerns about eligibility. While legal assisted suicide may be initially available only to a few terminally ill people, he questioned what is to prevent this from being extended to those with mental illness, minor physical disabilities or even minors as has happened elsewhere.

Concerns have also been raised about what safeguards an assisted suicide law would have and whether there are enough protections for the elderly, the disabled and other vulnerable people in society who could be pressured into ending their lives.

Rev Ferguson ended his statement saying, “This is a solemn issue and views on both sides have been made with seriousness and out of concern for the wellbeing of others.

“It will be for the General Assembly to determine a response to our report and in the context of Parliament's vote on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill.”