Church cautiously welcomes Northern Ireland government programme

The Church of Ireland has given its response to the Northern Ireland Executives’ new “Programme for Government”, cautiously welcoming the document as a “positive step forward”.

The document outlines the governing priorities of Northern Ireland’s government, currently headed by First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (DUP). It is the first such document in a decade, following years of political crisis at Stormont.

While the Church in Ireland said that greater clarity around targets and delivery times for the programme would have been better, the Church also noted that, given the political background, the document constitutes a “significant achievement”.

The Church gave a mild welcome to plans by the government to build 5,850 new homes by 2027, saying that while it is not enough to solve rising homelessness, it “signals an intention to address the issue”.

The Church was more critical on issues such as childcare and education, saying that a lot more needs to be done on both fronts. Specifically the Church called for greater funding to “address crumbling educational infrastructure”.

Similar criticisms were made on the issue of policing, with the Church noting that police officer numbers are at dangerous and historic lows and that more investment is needed to bring police equipment up to date.

The Church nevertheless welcomed the programme as a “positive step” and concluded their statement with a prayer for Northern Ireland and its political leaders:

“God of our ancestors, God of our future;

from whom all authority comes,

We pray for the legislative Assembly and its Executive;

By your gracious help may it give Northern Ireland good governance, serve with integrity and seek the common good;

that all people may live peaceably, and grow in respect for one another;

This we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”