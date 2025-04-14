Church of England bishops express 'grief, sorrow and outrage' over Gaza hospital attack

The Anglican-run Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City has been put out of service by the attack. (Photo: Church of England)

Church of England bishops have issued a strongly worded statement after an Israeli air strike on a Gaza hospital.

The Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza City is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and has been a lifeline for Palestinians since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza.

The air strike coincided with Palm Sunday, one of the most important days in the Christian calendar marking Jesus' entrance to Jerusalem before his death on the Cross.

In a statement, the Church of England House of Bishops expressed their "grief, sorrow and outrage" over the attack, which they said has come after months of "unbearable conditions" at the hospital.

"It is a facility that several of us have visited, and all of us carry in our prayers," they said.

"We are especially grieved that this attack on the only Christian hospital in Gaza – the fifth such attack since October 2023 – should occur on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, and during the Jewish festival of Passover.

"There is no justification under international humanitarian law for targeting hospitals, healthcare infrastructure and medical personnel.

"Hospital staff must be protected at all times so the wounded and sick can be freely treated. We are dismayed that hospitals have become battlegrounds in Gaza."

The statement calls on Israel to provide evidence in support of claims that the hospital was being used a command and control centre by Hamas.

The bishops are also demanding "an independent, thorough and transparent investigation" into the attack "as well as the alleged misuse of the hospital".

According to the World Health Organization, the hospital is now completely out of service.

Dr Fadl Naeem, Acting Director of Al Ahli Arab Hospital said, “We have now made a preliminary assessment of the damage, which is very extensive. We will need weeks to restore the place, and in some parts, it may extend to months.

"There is a major problem in the radiology and laboratory departments, because the damaged equipment cannot be replaced in the Gaza Strip due to the blockade imposed on the Strip. There are no spare parts even for some of the equipment that can be repaired.”

The bishops called on all sides of the conflict to respect the ceasefire agreement and for all remaining hostages to be released. They also called for "unfettered" humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza.

"We appeal especially to the British Government to renew its efforts, through every means possible, to urge the Government of Israel to abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law. Such laws were created to protect human dignity during war. No State can place themselves above them," they said.

The statement ended with an appeal for prayer and donations to support the Al Ahli Hospital.

"As we journey through Holy Week, in the name of Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace, we pray and cry out for an end to this violence. We pray for justice and peace for Palestinians and Israelis, and for security, dignity and hope for all the peoples of the Holy Land," they said.