Church leaders call for peace three years after Russian invasion of Ukraine

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christians are praying for a lasting peace in Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

European leaders and Canada's Justin Trudeau are in Kyiv today to mark three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders gathered at the summit: "Today you can see our capital city, you can see our people.

"For those leaders who arrived in Ukraine, we started this day by paying tribute to our soldiers who gave their lives for our country,

"Leaders - offline and online - are supporting our sovereignty, our territorial integrity, and we are all aware that this is an unprovoked and criminal war of Russia against Ukraine."

Interim head of the Church of England, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, said, "It's three years since the invasion of Ukraine and the start of a war that has brought so much pain and suffering. Let us continue to pray for peace and not tire of showing support and compassion to all those affected by the horrors of war."

The World Council of Churches' general secretary, Rev Prof Dr Jerry Pillay, expressed "sadness" at the continuation of the war and the mounting death toll.

"The futility of this war is grieved in the enormous cost of lives among civilians and many children and refugees," he said.

"Essential civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and water supplies, have been damaged or destroyed, often in targeted attacks."

He called for dialogue to secure a "sustainable" and "just peace", and said that Ukraine must be a part of any peace talks - a reference to US-Russia talks last week that excluded Kyiv.

"The WCC welcomes any legitimate effort that genuinely seeks a sustainable peace in the region, without simply rewarding the aggression that has been perpetrated and the violation of so many principles of international law established in the aftermath of the Second World War to protect the vulnerable against the depredations of the powerful," said Dr Pillay.

He added, "Moreover, the legitimacy of any such peace process is ultimately contingent upon the inclusion of the victim of this aggression at the table of negotiations and decision-making.

"We pray for an immediate ceasefire, Christian unity against violence and injustice, and for the peace to which our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ calls us."

The Vatican released the Pope's intended Angelus address while he continues to receive treatment in hospital for double pneumonia.

In his remarks, the Pope called the third anniversary "a painful and shameful occasion for all humanity".

"As I renew my solidarity with the martyred Ukrainian people, I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, Israel, and throughout the Middle East, in Myanmar, in Kivu, and in Sudan," he said.

The European Evangelical Alliance issued a "lament" ahead of the anniversary in which it said that Ukraine must be "listened to".

"We call on President Putin to put a stop to this war, remove all troops and, we still dare to call on Russia to remain within the borders established by international law," it said.

The lament continued, "We pray for eventual reconciliation and understanding for the way forward. We will not stop praying. We are determined and compelled by love to stand in the gap for the vulnerable and oppressed. Three years is enough. We pray for sustainable peace and justice."