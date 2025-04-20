Church leaders call for peace at Easter

Members of the civil defence teams carry out search and rescue operations in the rubble of a residential building following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mohammed Talatene/dpa/Alamy Live News)

Church leaders have used their Easter messages to appeal for peace in the world.

The interim head of the Church of England, Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, said God's peace was needed in this world as he referenced conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Myanmar, Sudan and the DRC.

He said that this peace was "so needed in a troubled world, a world that is so in danger of losing its moorings from that set of values that come from Jesus Christ".

These values were "so precious, so important and so easily lost", the Archbishop said.

"Values of trust and compassion which bind us, one to another across the world and across barriers of difference. Without the peace of Christ our Risen Saviour, we are adrift. We are all at sea," he said.

"We need this peace. In our homes. In our streets. In our world. In Israel and Gaza. In Ukraine. In Myanmar. In Sudan. In the DRC.

"In all the places of conflict that convulse our world - and against the madness of a world which ‘others’ others, drives wedges between communities, breeds hatred and promotes greed."

At the Vatican, a frail-looking Pope Francis delivered his Easter Urbi et Orbi message to cheering crowds in St Peter's Square.

He spoke briefly to the crowds before handing his text to Archbishop Diego Ravelli to read on his behalf.

In it, the Pope called for peace worldwide and global disarmament.

Turning his attention to the Holy Land, he said it had been “wounded by conflict" and an “endless outburst of violence”.

He extended his closeness to the people of Gaza, including Christians who have remained there during the conflict, and called for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, as well as access to humanitarian aid.

He lamented that “the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation".

“I appeal once again for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, for the release of the hostages … and for access to humanitarian aid," he said.

This year's Easter is unusual in that both Eastern and Western Christians are celebrating it on the same date.

In most years, the dates on which they mark Easter diverge.